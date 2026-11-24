Travelers face record crowds and rain during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as Seattle-Tacoma International Airport prepares for peak passenger volumes.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will experience significant congestion during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend, driven by a projected near-record number of travelers. The American Automobile Association reports that approximately 82 million people will travel, with just under 90% driving more than 50 miles to their destinations. Among those choosing air travel, about 6 million passengers are expected to fly, while the remainder will utilize bus services or Amtrak trains. This surge in mobility creates a complex logistical challenge for regional infrastructure and transportation networks.

Peak Passenger Volumes at Seattle Airport

Authorities at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have identified Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday as the busiest travel days for the holiday period. Wednesday and Sunday are projected to see close to 165,000 passengers moving through the terminal. More than one-third of daily passenger volumes arrive before 9 a.m., creating long lines approaching arrival doors and TSA security checkpoints. Other peak times include the period between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., as well as the evening rush from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. TSA security checkpoints will be busiest from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and again from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Also read US Thanksgiving Travel Chaos: Flight Delays, Soaring Fares, and Storm Threats Disrupt Holiday

Weather Forecasts for Holiday Travelers

Western Washington will experience classic November rain throughout the holiday weekend. One Pacific weather system is slated to roll through the region on Tuesday, bringing intermittent rain. Showers will follow on Wednesday before the next weather system brings rain for much of Thanksgiving Day. Showers and some sunbreaks are anticipated for Friday and Saturday, with another Pacific system forecast to spread rain onshore on Sunday. Temperatures will be relatively mild, with highs in the 50s and lows ranging from the 40s to lower 50s. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph on the Pacific coast and 30 mph elsewhere.

King Tides and Coastal Impacts

The season's first period of King Tides is expected through Friday, affecting the Pacific coast most significantly. Some low-lying areas and roads may go underwater during high tidal episodes, though no significant tidal flooding is expected elsewhere in western Washington. For travelers crossing the Cascades, snow levels are forecast to gradually rise through the middle of the week. On Tuesday, snow levels will rise to around 5,000 feet, with rain anticipated for Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes. From Wednesday through the holiday weekend, snow levels will hover between 5,000 and 6,000 feet. East of the Cascades, some rain is expected on Tuesday, drying out on Wednesday, with rain forecast for Thanksgiving Day before drying out again on Friday and Saturday.

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Alternative Airports and Ground Traffic

Snohomish County's Paine Field will see busier-than-normal passenger terminals but with far less congestion than Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Alaska Airlines currently has 12 daily departures from Paine Field, all heading to more southern, warmer destinations. Kenmore Air also operates flights to and from the San Juan Islands from Paine Field. Airport parking and drop-offs will continue to be challenging, but recent conclusions to traffic revisions at both arrival and departure ramps have helped ease crowding. New signage helps travelers approaching the ramps decide which route is most helpful, and travelers can use both ramps.

TSA Screening and Security Procedures

The newest security checkpoint, number 6 on the north end of the terminal, opened a year ago and has helped ease the time it takes to move through TSA security. As a result, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Spot Saver TSA screening reservation program will end after the Thanksgiving period travel rush. Appointments can still be scheduled in advance online for security screening and can result in reduced wait times. The Spot Saver program is used primarily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. at TSA Checkpoints 2 and 4 for all airline passengers. Travelers are advised to arrive early to navigate the busy checkpoints and avoid delays associated with the active weather system moving along the Atlantic coast.