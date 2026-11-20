Millions of people are expected to pass through SEA Airport for Thanksgiving, and TSA is reminding travelers what they can and can't bring on the plane.

Millions of people are expected to pass through SEA Airport, and the last thing they want is to make travelers miss their flights because they were carrying on a prohibited item.

Thanksgiving travel is ramping up at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, with TSA urging passengers to prepare for busy security checkpoints. Turkey and stuffing are allowed in carry-ons, but gravy, cranberry sauce and other soft or liquid foods must meet the 3.4-ounce limit. Three million people are expected to pass through airports nationally, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Also read Thousands of Thanksgiving meals being prepared by Fairbanks Community Food Bank

One of TSA's main pieces of advice to get through efficiently is to avoid bringing something strange in your carry-on bag that will get you hung up at security, including some of the Thanksgiving leftovers.

"Coming from John Wayne Airport in California, here for Thanksgiving. She gets on and she goes to sleep, and she knows she’s in for a good ride," said Hatch.

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"One time I was trying to bring some cake layers home for a birthday party," said Hatch. "They were frozen, and I had them in a checked bag. ""They were like ‘What’s in there? ’, and I was like, "I bake cakes," said Hatch.

While the cakes sailed through, TSA regional spokesperson Jesscia Mayle showed us some of the items agents recently confiscated after being found in a carry-on.

"Don’t bring anything to the check point that’s going to slow you down," said Mayle. "This is one single check point, just Saturday. " Some of the stranger things that TSA agents have found recently include wolverine-like claws and snakes packed away in some luggage.

She says in addition to not letting knives and sharp weapon-like objects in carry-ons, liquids over a certain amount are also a no-no. She says while turkey and stuffing are ok, agents will yank other Thanksgiving leftovers from carry-ons if they don't fit the right criteria.

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"Mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, wine, anything like that. That’s going to have to be 3.4 ounces or less to go in your carry-on bag," said Mayle.

"I brought ground beef, which is really weird, and some steaks," said Mel, a passenger flying into SEA airport from California. Mel, who is also visiting family in Washington for Thanksgiving, also packed along a few packages of frozen meat in her carry-on. The meat passed TSA inspection without a hitch for the holidays.

"Just put it in Zip Locks, and it’s good to go. They were kind of like, ‘That’s fine, bring it in’," said Mel. TSA recommends that you empty your bag out before you pack, so there's not an item in the luggage that you forgot that will delay your security check.

TSA also suggests that if you have a weird item you want to take with you on your flight, you check out a feature calledMayle says you can look up the name of the item, and it will tell you if you can bring it or not. The Source: