A reflection on the generous spirit of Thanksgiving, highlighting personal experiences of hospitality in Boston and New York alongside the enduring tradition of reading Nathaniel Morton's account of the Pilgrims' journey.

The day has always encapsulated this country’s uniquely generous and genial nature. Nowhere else in the world has a feast day like it, where no matter where you came from and what you believe, you can celebrate together the bountiful land that has made all our lives better.

The first adult Thanksgiving I can remember without my parents was in Boston when I had just started working at the Boston Herald and suddenly had four invitations from colleagues I barely knew to celebrate with their parents or grandparents. I will never forget how hospitable my host family was, welcoming a stranger to sit at the center of their crowded dinner table and stuffing me with delicious treats — including my favorite pumpkin pie that only exists here.

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This year, I will spend another Thanksgiving in New York at the home of dear friends whose adult children fly in from around the country to join a joyous table rocking with laughter and bonhomie. Every year our hostess cooks the most succulent turkey known to man — an elaborate multistage process involving expert sourcing, steaming and browning.