Toll rates will be suspended in key express lanes and discounted on major bridges, tunnels and highways through Thursday. Here's what to know.

As the holiday travel rush hits the roads, there will be plenty of extra congestion ahead of Thanksgiving. FOX 13's Adam Gehrke tells when and where to expect the most traffic.

Toll rates will be suspended in key express lanes and discounted on major bridges, tunnels and highways through Thursday.road According to the Washington State Department of Transportation Good to Go! , tolls will be suspended on key express lanes and discounted on major bridges, tunnels and highways throughout Thursday, Nov. 26.

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All-day toll exemptions apply to the region's high-occupancy toll lanes, meaning solo drivers can use them without a Good To Go! pass or paying dynamic peak rates:While other major tolled corridors in the Seattle-Tacoma metro area will remain active, drivers will be charged lower weekend rates rather than standard weekday peak pricing: Electronic tolling systems automatically apply the holiday exemptions and weekend rate schedules—no action is required from drivers. While toll costs are reduced, heavy Thanksgiving travel volume is still expected across I-5, I-405, and I-90 throughout the afternoon.