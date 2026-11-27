Thanksgiving storms battered the U.S., knocking out power to more than 900,000 and forcing the first-ever postponement of Macy’s parade.

Holiday storms flooded East Coast communities, knocked out power to nearly a million customers and prompted the first-ever postponement of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. High winds and flooding hammered both coasts, snarling holiday travel.

More than 900,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday evening, with the majority in East Coast states, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 2,200 flights to or from U.S. destinations were delayed and more than 400 were canceled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

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RELATED STORY | King tides and strong waves destroy part of Pacifica pier as officials warn of coastal flooding Macy’s postponed the annual Thanksgiving parade until Saturday because of concerns about how the parade’s massive balloons would fare in the wind-swept canyons between Manhattan’s skyscrapers. Windy rain sweeps the East Coast Torrential rain, high winds and flooding pounded sections of the East Coast. New Jersey was under a state of emergency, along with parts of New York.