Severe weather impacts Thanksgiving travel across the US with storms affecting the East, West, and Midwest. Major disruptions include flight cancellations and the postponement of the 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Severe weather systems swept across the United States on Thanksgiving Day, creating significant disruptions for travelers and families celebrating the holiday. Storms battered the East Coast, West Coast, and the Midwest, with Florida experiencing soaking rains from a coastal storm system. This widespread bad weather was expected to continue impacting the Northeast on Thursday and Friday, according to reports from Fox Weather.

Northeast Disruptions and Parade Postponement

Fox Weather reported that the Northeast region faces major disruptions due to a powerful storm bringing heavy rain, damaging winds, and coastal flooding to the area. The outlet noted that rain was expected to fall on major cities including Washington, DC, and New York City. As a result of the severe weather, the 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed until Saturday, per Breitbart News.

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Midwest Snowfall and Historical Context

The Weather Channel highlighted significant snowfall in the Midwest, reporting up to 10 inches of snow in Perryville, Missouri. St. Louis officially tallied 7.3 inches of snow Wednesday into early Thursday before conditions changed to rain. This event marked the city's second snowiest Thanksgiving holiday, slightly behind the 7.7-inch storm recorded in 1980.

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West Coast Atmospheric River Impact

AccuWeather experts stated that stormy weather along the West Coast, which began in the second week of the month, would persist through the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond. An active storm track known as an atmospheric river, buoyed by abundant Pacific moisture and reminiscent of an early-season El Niño pattern, drives these rounds of storms. Travel-disrupting rain, snow, and wind are slated to continue coming in waves along the West Coast.

Travel Delays and Flight Cancellations

The severe weather has significantly impacted air travel, with airlines advising passengers to expect delays and cancellations. Reported Thursday, about 350 flights were cancelled early in the day, with numbers expected to increase further. The combination of rain, snow, and wind across multiple regions has created a challenging environment for holiday travelers navigating the United States.