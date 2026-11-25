Thanksgiving dinner could look a little different for some Western Washington families this year as heavy rain and gusty winds move into the region, raising the possibility of scattered power outages during the holiday.

A Weather Alert is in effect from Wednesday after sunset through Thursday as heavy rain and gusty winds threaten scattered power outages, particularly in the North Sound and along the Washington coast by Thanksgiving morning.

Regional utilities—including Puget Sound Energy, Seattle City Light, and Tacoma Public Utilities—are staffing 24/7 response crews and monitoring conditions to restore power quickly, prioritizing immediate safety hazards and emergency services first. Officials advise residents to prepare by charging electronic devices, keeping flashlights and batteries accessible, limiting refrigerator openings during outages, staying at least 30 feet from downed power lines, and arranging backup power for medical equipment.from Wednesday after sunset through Thursday.

Also read King tides, storms raise flooding risk in parts of western Washington Thanksgiving week

While widespread outages are not expected in the central and south Puget Sound areas, the North Sound and Washington coast could see power outages by Thanksgiving morning. Utilities across the region say they're monitoring the forecast, preparing crews and encouraging customers to take a few precautions before the weather arrives. In November 2015, a windstorm knocked out electricity to more than 40,000 customers in Kitsap County. The storm hit Tuesday, Nov. 24, two days before Thanksgiving.

The region also experienced widespread outages during the November 2024 bomb cyclone, which struck the week before Thanksgiving. The storm brought powerful winds, heavy rain and falling trees, damaging homes, businesses and electrical infrastructure. More than 430,000 customers statewide lost power, according to a state disaster assistance request. Some households went without electricity and essential services for as long as five days.

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Puget Sound Energy spokesperson Andrew Padula said the utility is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating staffing ahead of the potential storm. That includes identifying crews already available in the region and employees who could return if they're off for the holiday.

"We'll have crews in all the different locations ready to respond, and then if things are hitting in certain areas worse than other parts, we can move those crews around so that way we can start making the assessments as soon as it's safe to do so," Padula said. The utility does not yet have a final number of crews assigned to the response because staffing plans are still being worked out.

Padula said PSE is particularly watching the potential for outages Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"We know that they're counting on us during the holidays, and we're going to want to be there as quickly as we can and as safely as we can to get that power restored," Padula said. That includes maintaining electrical infrastructure, trimming trees near power lines and keeping equipment such as power poles and transformers stocked for repairs.

"We have crews available 24/7 to respond to outages, regardless of if it's a holiday or a weekend or a weekday," Jacobs said. Seattle City Light also monitors weather conditions and can add staffing to its field crews and customer service center if needed. Tacoma Public Utilities said it monitors National Weather Service forecasts and has crews ready around the clock.

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"If there are outages, our crews will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," the utility said in a statement. Utility officials say customers can take simple steps now to avoid scrambling if the power goes out.

"It's also a good idea to charge important devices. So think about your phones, laptops, and perhaps power banks if you have any," Jacobs said. If the power goes out, keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed can help protect food prepared for Thanksgiving. Jacobs recommends limiting how often people open the appliances and getting everything they need at once.

Anyone who sees a downed power line should stay at least 30 feet away and report it to 911, Jacobs said. She also recommends watching for partially fallen branches that could come down even after the weather clears. A power outage can create additional risks for people who depend on electricity to operate medical equipment. Seattle City Light has a Life Support Equipment assistance program for eligible customers who enroll in advance.

The program provides personal notifications about planned outages and notifications about unplanned outages expected to last more than eight hours. That gives customers time to arrange additional backup power. Jacobs recommends customers who rely on powered medical equipment make arrangements for an alternative power source rather than waiting until an outage happens. If outages occur across multiple neighborhoods, crews may not be able to restore everyone's electricity at the same time.

Seattle City Light says crews first address downed power lines that pose immediate safety threats, followed by emergency services and residential customers. For now, utilities are encouraging residents to monitor the forecast, prepare emergency supplies and have a backup plan in place before Thanksgiving.