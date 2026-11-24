Heavy rain, damaging winds and coastal flooding are possible on Thanksgiving Day. Here are some helpful resources to help you prepare and stay informed.

Heavy rain, damaging winds and coastal flooding are possible on Thanksgiving Day. Here are some helpful resources to help you prepare and stay informed. A storm is taking aim at the tri-state area on Thanksgiving.

Here are five quick steps you can take to help you prepare for the storm: Get alerts for where you live. New York State: text your county name to 333111. New Jersey and Connecticut: text your ZIP code to 888777. NYC: sign up for Notify NYC or call 311.

Also read Thanksgiving storm to bring heavy rain, high wind gusts, coastal flooding to NYC, NJ and CT

Save your power company's outage number and register your phone with it, so you can report an outage by text. Numbers are in the utilities section. Check live conditions before you move. Dial 511 for New Jersey and New York road and transit conditions, and check with your airline before you leave for an airport.

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Call 911 for downed wires, flooding or any life-threatening emergency. Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line. Sign up for alerts: Text your ZIP code to 888777 ; text ReadyNJ to 898-211 for preparedness tips;