A severe low-pressure system brings high winds and rain to the tri-state area on Thanksgiving, threatening the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and causing potential power outages.

A potent low-pressure system is tracking up the East Coast, creating significant weather disruptions for the tri-state area this Thursday. Meteorologists warn that strong winds and heavy rain will impact the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and millions of residents preparing for holiday meals. The storm system strengthens as it moves from the Southeast through the Northeast.

Parade Balloons Face Wind Safety Challenges

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade faces immediate operational challenges due to gusts potentially exceeding 34 miles per hour by the 8:30 a.m. kickoff. Parade safety officials must monitor actual conditions to decide if the giant helium balloons can fly safely. Early balloon inflation events on Wednesday afternoon may be the last opportunity for the public to view the inflatable characters before high winds make flight dangerous.

Also read Will a coastal storm keep balloons grounded for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

High Wind Warnings Impact New Jersey Shore

New York City, Long Island, and significant parts of New Jersey have a high wind warning in effect for Thursday. Wind gusts are forecast to reach 40 to 60 miles per hour, with isolated areas down the Jersey Shore seeing speeds up to 70 miles per hour. The venturi effect created by Manhattan's skyscrapers may further intensify wind tunnels in urban areas, increasing risks for power outages and structural damage.

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Coastal Flooding and Rain Accumulation Expected

A coastal flood watch is active from Middlesex County southward as east winds drive high tide flooding into low-lying areas. Moderate to major flooding is expected along the Jersey Shore during high tide periods. Most regions will receive one to two inches of rain, with isolated areas down the Jersey Shore potentially seeing over two inches of precipitation.

Travel Disruptions and Post-Storm Recovery

Thursday brings steady rain and powerful winds that will complicate travel for millions of people. While the parade concludes around 12:30 p.m. before the heaviest rain arrives, driving conditions will deteriorate quickly for holiday travelers. Travel conditions should improve considerably by Friday and Saturday as the storm system pulls away from the Northeast, allowing for a dry weekend.