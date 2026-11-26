Governor Mikie Sherrill issued a State of Emergency ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving Day storm.

The State of Emergency went into effect at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said they expect strong winds, coastal flooding, hazardous travel conditions, as well as dangerous marine conditions across portions of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning, Coastal Flood Warnings and Storm Warnings. Woman accused of fatally shooting father in shopping center parking lot in Bear, Delaware Officials urge travelers to expect longer travel times due to not just the storm but also others on the road for the holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We want everyone to understand the risks and take steps now," said Jeanne Hengemuhle, with New Jersey State Police and State Director of Emergency Management. She suggested residents take photos or videos of any storm damage and report it to their insurance company "Do not drive on flooded roadways," Sherrill said.