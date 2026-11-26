On the Upper West Side, parade floats remained parked while giant balloons were deflated and packed away.

Kemberly Richardson has more from Times Square. A Thanksgiving Day storm brought torrential rain and strong winds to New York City on Thursday, prompting changes to holiday plans for visitors who had traveled to see the city's iconic parade.because of the weather conditions.

Given the circumstances of a Thanksgiving Day storm with a side dish of torrential rain and fierce wind, folks who spoke with Eyewitness News were OK with the parade's historic change of date. On the Upper West Side, parade floats remained parked while giant balloons were deflated and packed away. Many visitors had arranged their holiday travel around the event and were unable to adjust their schedules, meaning they would miss the parade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For example, a choir from the United Kingdom that recently performed at Carnegie Hall was continuing with its plans despite the storm. And then there is the Owen family from eastern Tennessee. Their son is scheduled to participate in a marching band that will appear alongside the floats on Saturday. The storm's impact altered holiday traditions for many visitors, but some said they were determined not to let the weather derail their Thanksgiving plans.