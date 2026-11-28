An ACME parking lot that had been filled with water a day earlier still contained puddles and debris as residents and businesses began clearing storm damage.

Cleanup efforts were underway Friday across Wildwood after a powerful coastal storm brought heavy rain, significant flooding and strong winds to the area. An ACME parking lot that had been filled with water a day earlier still contained puddles and debris as residents and businesses began clearing storm damage.

Across the street, homeowners Joe Annocki and Margaret Steglik assessed the destruction left behind after part of their roof, siding and chimney were torn away during Thursday's storm. Steglik said the sound initially left them unsure of what had happened. Moments later, the couple discovered the extent of the damage.

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"We said, ' Why is it so bright in here. ' That's when we looked up seen the roof was gone. When I opened this door up, it was down against that pole. I just thank God nobody got hurt," Annocki said.