An intense rain and wind storm knocked out power for more than a 1,000 Seattle City Light customers and clogged multiple storms drains.

An intense rain and wind storm knocked out power for more than a 1,000 Seattle City Light customers and clogged multiple storms drains. Jason Jongjitirat could be seen on all fours, partially submerged at a Burien intersection, frantically trying to clear a drain plugged with fall foliage.

"It's my neighborhood," Jongjitirat answered when asked why he would do this on a day when others stayed indoors watching football. "One guy asked why and if I wanted a beer, and I said not yet, let me dry off first. " Other families were also spotted in the same neighborhood, attempting to clear leaves after heavy rain created so much pooling that the water was inches from homes.

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At the same time, Seattle City Light documented several power outages, and crews could be seen operating under duress from the rain and wind to reconnect the system. There were also reports of minor flooding near Browns Point in Tacoma.