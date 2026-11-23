A developing coastal storm near Florida and active Pacific weather systems threaten Thanksgiving travel with heavy rain, wind, and flooding across major US regions.

Thanksgiving travel plans face significant disruption this year as forecasters warn of multiple severe weather systems impacting the United States. A powerful coastal storm is expected to develop near Florida before tracking up the East Coast on Thanksgiving Day. Simultaneously, active Pacific weather threatens the West Coast with rain and mountain snow. The convergence of these systems creates a challenging environment for holiday travelers navigating major airports and highways on both coasts.

East Coast Storm Mechanism and Impact

The National Weather Service is tracking a potentially powerful coastal storm expected to form near Florida before moving up the East Coast on Thanksgiving Day. The system could bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding, and rough seas to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. This weather pattern poses a direct threat to the core destinations of millions of holiday travelers. The timing is particularly concerning for holiday travelers, with the most significant weather expected to develop just as many Americans are heading to their Thanksgiving destinations. Forecasters indicate that gusts could exceed 50 mph near parts of the Mid-Atlantic coast. Coastal flooding, beach erosion, and dangerously rough seas are also concerns, particularly from the Mid-Atlantic into New England. The National Weather Service says the storm could bring bursts of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms inland on Thanksgiving Day and into Thursday night. Areas along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor could experience particularly challenging conditions. The storm could create travel problems across the eastern and central United States. Heavy rain could cause flooding on streets and highways. Strong winds, low clouds, and thunderstorms could contribute to airport delays. Airports in Orlando and Miami could experience delays Tuesday and Wednesday. Potential disruptions could expand to Atlanta and Charlotte on Wednesday. Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Detroit, and possibly Chicago could also see delays on Thanksgiving Day.

Also read Coast-To-Coast Storms Threaten To Snarl Thanksgiving Travel For 81.5 Million Americans

Wintry Weather Risks and Precipitation Types

The biggest concern in the latest National Weather Service outlook is a developing coastal storm expected to form near Florida on Wednesday, November 25. The system could bring heavy rain and strong winds to a broad stretch of the East Coast. Although rain is expected to be the primary form of precipitation across much of the East, some areas could see wintry weather as colder air interacts with the developing storm. The National Weather Service says snow could develop in portions of the central Appalachians, upstate New York, and interior New England around Thanksgiving. Some wet snow could also fall across parts of the Midwest and lower Great Lakes from late Wednesday into Friday morning. AccuWeather is monitoring the possibility of a brief period of wet snow or sleet in northern New York and New England later Thanksgiving Day and into the evening. Parts of the eastern Great Lakes region could also see rain mix with wet snow, depending on how much cold air moves into the system. However, forecasters are not currently predicting a widespread heavy snowstorm across the Midwest. The more significant concern for much of the eastern United States remains heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flooding. The exact intensity of the storm remains uncertain, and forecasters are still monitoring its expected track.

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West Coast Pacific Systems and Flooding Threats

The East Coast isn't the only region facing an unsettled holiday forecast. The National Weather Service expects an active pattern to continue across the Pacific Northwest and northern California. Multiple Pacific weather systems are moving inland during Thanksgiving week. The Weather Channel's latest forecast identifies two separate storm systems expected to affect the West Coast. The first could bring wet and windy conditions from Northern California into Oregon and Washington beginning Tuesday, November 24. Another potentially stronger system could move into the same region Wednesday. By Thanksgiving Day, the heaviest rainfall could spread across much of the West Coast. Mountain snow chances increase as the systems advance. The wet pattern could continue into Friday as an atmospheric river brings additional moisture onshore. The National Weather Service is monitoring the potential for excessive rainfall from Northern California to Washington's Olympic Peninsula on Wednesday and Thursday. Snow is expected at the highest elevations of the Cascades and the northern California Sierra. These conditions could make travel difficult along Interstate 5 between California, Oregon, and Washington. Mountain routes could face hazardous driving conditions due to snow and reduced visibility.

Travel Disruptions and National Outlook

AccuWeather warns that the combination of storms could cause significant flight delays at major airports on both sides of the country. The timing is particularly concerning for holiday travelers. The most significant weather is expected to develop just as many Americans are heading to their Thanksgiving destinations. This creates a compounding effect of weather-related disruptions across the nation. The National Weather Service currently expects relatively quiet conditions across much of the central United States. However, colder air will settle across portions of the region early in the week. Travelers should monitor specific forecasts for their routes. The potential for widespread delays remains high in major metropolitan hubs on the East Coast. West Coast travelers should prepare for wet road conditions and reduced visibility. The combination of these weather events underscores the complexity of the upcoming holiday travel period. Authorities advise caution for all planned trips during the Thanksgiving window.