The powerful Thanksgiving storm that battered the Northeast is finally pulling away, but travelers hitting the roads and runways on Friday aren’t in the clear just yet.

The powerful Thanksgiving storm that battered the Northeast is finally pulling away, but travelers hitting the roads and runways on Friday aren’t in the clear just yet.meteorologists warn that gusty winds, rain, and scattered snow showers will continue to slow highway traffic and delay flights before conditions finally start to clear late Friday into Saturday.

Even as the rain tapers off and the winds die down along the coast, lingering floodwaters are expected to keep several roadways shut down on Friday. Inland, drivers passing through parts of the Great Lakes will still need to navigate patchy rain and snow, while snow showers in the Appalachians could stick around well into Saturday.

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Meanwhile, utility crews across the East face a massive cleanup effort. As of 8 a.m. EST on Friday, more than 650,000 customers were still sitting in the dark. In communities where high winds brought down heavy trees, officials say it could take several days before the lights come back on. For anyone planning their trip home over the weekend, the weather map is about to shift dramatically.