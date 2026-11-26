A Thanksgiving storm is hitting New York and surrounding areas and is said to bring damage and power outages.

until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Southern Nassau County, New York County , Southeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Queens County, Kings County , Richmond County , Southern Queens County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Eastern Essex County, Middlesex County, Western Monmouth County, Somerset County, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Morris County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Hunterdon County, Warren Countyfrom THU 7:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST, Richmond County , Northern Queens County, Kings County , Southwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Northeast Suffolk County, New York County , Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Southeast Suffolk County, Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex CountyFOX 5 NY's meteorologist Mike Woods tracks a powerful Thanksgiving storm bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and damaging winds to New York City, New Jersey and Long Island. The mayor confirmed 2 people have been rescued from their cars as a result of the flooding so far today.

A Thanksgiving storm is hitting New York and surrounding areas and is said to bring damage and power outages. The mayor confirmed 2 people have been rescued from their cars as a result of the flooding so far today. They also report several inches of water flooded the train tracks at a train station in Hoboken, New Jersey on Thanksgiving morning.

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New Jersey and parts of New York—including New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County—are under a state of emergency as a major Thanksgiving storm is said to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to the region. New Jersey and parts of New York—including New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County—are under a state of emergency as a major Thanksgiving storm is said to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to the region.