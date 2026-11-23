A Thanksgiving storm could bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Central Jersey, with the worst conditions Thursday into Thursday night.

Central Jersey is likely to get basted with heavy rain and high winds on Thanksgiving. Weather models Monday morning indicated the developing coastal storm could bring roughly 2 inches or more of rain to parts of Central Jersey, along with potentially damaging wind gusts.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said confidence is high that an impactful storm will bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal impacts to the East Coast on Thanksgiving. Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of rain across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and generally 1 to 2 inches across the Northeast. While weather models are in fairly good agreement about the intensity of the storm, they differ on its timing.

Also read Thanksgiving storm could bring snow, heavy rain to Midwest as millions travel for the holiday

The American model has rain arriving in Central Jersey around 7 a.m. Thanksgiving and reaching New York City by about 9 a.m. The European model holds off the rain until around 4 p.m.Temperatures also are expected to be raw, hovering around 45 degrees before gradually rising as the storm approaches Thursday evening. Strong winds accompanying the storm could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages, even away from the coast.

Advertisement

The Weather Prediction Center forecasts wind gusts topping 50 mph along the coast and exceeding 40 mph inland into the Interstate 95 corridor. The greatest impacts in New Jersey are expected Thursday into Thursday night. The coastal storm is expected to pull away from the region Friday, although powerful winds could continue into Friday night.