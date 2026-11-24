A developing storm threatens East Coast holiday travel with heavy rain, 60 mph winds, and coastal flooding this Thanksgiving, impacting major parades and regional weather alerts.

Heavy rain, powerful winds, and coastal flooding are expected to impact parts of the East Coast on Wednesday and Thursday, creating potentially dangerous conditions that threaten holiday travel ahead of Thanksgiving. A developing storm system will bring a High Wind Watch to New York City and Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Day, with wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Action News Meteorologist Karen Rogers reports that these high winds will significantly impact the Philadelphia region during the holiday period.

Storm Timeline and Regional Rainfall

Rain is forecast to arrive in Philadelphia around 3 a.m. on Thursday and continue for 24 hours, creating wet and difficult travel conditions for early morning commuters. In New York City, rain is expected to begin around 6 a.m. and persist for the next 24 hours. Moderate to major coastal flooding is also anticipated Thursday morning along the East Coast from Virginia to New York, with the storm expected to move into New England by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Also read Thanksgiving Storm Could Leave East Coast Families In The Dark

On Friday, rain will continue across the Northeast, stretching from the Great Lakes to Maine, though Philadelphia and New York City are forecast to be drier. Lingering showers remain possible Saturday near the Great Lakes and in northern Maine. Temperatures are expected to warm across much of the country this weekend, rising above average and remaining there through next week across the vast majority of the nation.

Coastal Flood Watches in New Jersey and Delaware

Coastal Flood Watches will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Thursday for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties in New Jersey. The alert will also be in effect for Kent County in Delaware. Another Coastal Flood Watch will take effect at 9 a.m. on Thursday for Ocean County in New Jersey, as well as New Castle and Salem counties in Delaware. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, roads could be covered by water around high tide, expected at approximately 8 a.m.

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The National Weather Service has issued these alerts to warn residents and travelers of the potential for dangerous water levels and erosion along the coast. The combination of high tides and storm surge creates a hazardous environment for those living near the shoreline. Authorities urge residents in these affected counties to monitor local news and prepare for possible road closures and property damage due to flooding.

Impact on Thanksgiving Parades and Travel

The High Wind Watch includes areas along the coast, South Jersey, Delaware, I-95, and the Philadelphia region. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph could be seen at the coast, with some areas in Delaware seeing gusts up to nearly 70 mph on Thursday. The high winds could also impact the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade, which involves large and elaborate floats and balloons that are sensitive to strong wind conditions.

Holiday travelers should exercise extreme caution as the storm moves through the region. The combination of rain, high winds, and flooding may lead to delays in air, rail, and road travel. AccuWeather has described the weather pattern as a wind-soaked storm that will bring significant challenges to the Thanksgiving travel window. Residents are advised to secure outdoor items and avoid unnecessary travel during the peak of the storm.