Turkey pot pie and a turkey potato hash lead a slew of creative Thanksgiving leftovers recipes, from hearty turkey soup to crispy croquettes.

7 iconic Thanksgiving dishes American s love to hate but keep serving every yearPizza becomes unexpected go-to at Thanksgiving time, new report findsProposed ban on live lobster boiling gets chefs, restaurateurs worked up Marilyn Monroe's 1950s stuffing recipe fetched $16,000 at auction — and holds clue to Joe DiMaggio marriageJim Beam to pause production at flagship Kentucky distillery in major shift for iconic American whiskey brandViral frozen yogurt shop becomes Gen Z’s new neighborhood bar as young adults ditch boozeCheese aged in military fortress founded by Napoleon just named best in the worldSteakhouse warning: How to tell if you're getting the cut of beef you actually paid forSpatchcock turkey could save hours of Thanksgiving cook timeNew York City cafe goes viral for creative drinks for the fall seasonHow to gobble smarter this ThanksgivingWith the fridge bursting with leftovers from the big Thanksgiving feast, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the task of using up all that extra food.

But for those who want to get creative in the kitchen and keep their palates guessing, there are plenty of ways to liven up leftovers. The following chef-created recipes and meal ideas breathe new life into Thanksgiving food in the days that follow the holiday — from a turkey pot pie with a unique topping to a memorableAfter the big Thanksgiving feast, it can be tough to figure out how to use up all the leftovers in the fridge, but chefs recommend plenty of tasty recipes for reinventing the remaining food.

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Jessica Randhawa of the Forked Spoon in California serves up a comforting turkey soup that's kid-approved.is one of my son's favorite leftover Thanksgiving meals, as he is a big fan of hearty and meaty soups," she told Fox News Digital. Making turkey stock is a great way to use all the bones and giblets that get left behind when the bird goes in the oven, Randhawa noted.