Navigate Thanksgiving mishaps from frozen turkeys to childproofing and food safety with expert advice and emergency contact information for holiday stress.

For many, Thanksgiving is a time for gathering with family. While we all hope to have a peaceful meal and spend the evening lounging on the couch, filled with delicious food and devoid of politics, things don't always work out that way.

People fight, food gets left out, children explore unfamiliar homes and sharp utensils can slip. Here's everything you need to know if things go sideways during the holidays. It may not be a life-or-death situation, but it can feel like it is when you pull the turkey out of the fridge on Thanksgiving morning to find it's still frozen.

Also read Thanksgiving travel forecast: Quiet week before an impactful Thanksgiving storm

Whether your turkey refuses to thaw of if you just have questions about the right temperature to cook stuffing, From Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, people can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 with questions about turkey. The text line is open 27/4. One of the most wonderful parts about holidays like Thanksgiving is getting to visit with children in our lives who we don't often see, and exclaiming "I can't believe how tall you are!

" or cooing over their newfound ability to walk. That mobility or height can also bring with it the ability to get into places they weren't able to before, and not everyone's home is childproofed. Poisonings can happen when a substance is used in the wrong way, the wrong amount or by the wrong person. The.

The Poison Help line is a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses and pharmacists. It is confidential and free of charge. If something potentially harmful has been swallowed, do not try home remedies or try to make someone throw up; call the poison control center right away.

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: wash your hands and clean surfaces often; keep raw food items like meat, eggs and seafood separate from ready-to-eat foods; cook foodsThough holidays bring us together with family, it is not always the most wonderful time of the year. In 2023, the American Psychological Associationwere stressed during the holiday season due to concerns such as not having enough money, missing loved ones and anticipating family conflict.

Additionally, that stress can sometimes make existing mental health conditions, like depression or anxiety, worse. There is help available. These lines below offer both support for someone going through a crisis as well as resources for those whose loved ones may be dealing with a crisis. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline:Text or call 988 to be connected with a crisis counselor.

Free, 24/7 hotline. Online chat option also available 24/7 at: Call 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. Free, peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support. Available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Central Monday through Friday..

NAMI Indiana also has a helpline, available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays thru Fridays for callers statewide at 1-800-677-6442.provides seriously mentally-ill adults with stigma-free socialization with no clinical, therapy or medical administration involvement. Members run the snack shop, setting up games or preparing meals.

“We have evidence-based studies indicating that— a suicide and crisis hotline — offers 24/7 support from a trained crisis specialist for anyone with mental health distress including thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, or emotional distress. During Thanksgiving, we often get the chance to be around older relatives and friends and to enjoy their company.

While a stroke can happen to anyone,, the likelihood of having a stroke increases as you age, even if you have managed risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, and quit smoking. Strokes are medical emergencies, where every minute matters and fast treatment can reduce brain damage and improve recovery outcomes.

The AHA uses the acronym BE FAST to help people recognize stroke symptoms:— Ask the person if they are experiencing blurred vision, double vision or loss of sight in one or both eyes;— Does one side of the face droop, or is it numb? Ask the person to smile and see if their smile is uneven on one side;— Is one arm weak or numb?

Ask the person to raise both arms and see if one arm drifts downward;— Call 911 immediately if you are having these symptoms or see someone else having them. Like stroke, heart attack risk also increases with age and symptoms should be addressed immediately.

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The following symptoms are warning signs: Chest pain or discomfort, including uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of your chest;While chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom for men and women, women may have other symptoms that don't seem related to a heart attack. , women are more likely to have heart attacks that do not show obvious symptoms. Those symptoms can include anxiety, upset stomach, heartburn, and pain in the shoulder, back or arm.

, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital each year, with the majority of those taking place at home. Only 10% of people survive, but CPR can double or triple their chances of survival. , or compression-only CPR, takes away the concern people may have over rescue breaths — mouth-to-mouth contact that supplies the body with oxygen.

The compressions are essential for keeping oxygen-rich blood flowing to the brain and other organs, since when the heart stops, the body can no longer circulate blood. Use hands-only CPR on adults and teens, according to The American Heart Association. There are two steps to hands-only CPR:Did someone get cut? Know what to do while you wait for help It's a great honor to carve the turkey, but alcohol and sharp knives don't always mix well.

Here's what to do if someone gets hurt. Expose the wound to identify where the bleeding is coming from. With a T-shirt, cloth or gauze, use both hands to apply direct pressure to the wound. You may need to use your body weight to ensure adequate pressure is applied.

If bleeding continues after direct pressure or the wound is large, you may need to pack the wound. Using a T-shirt, cloth or gauze, insert the material into the wound until you can't fit any more material into the wound or bleeding has stopped.

Then, continue applying direct pressure to the wound. : If an extremity such as an arm or leg is bleeding, you may have to use a tourniquet. Place the tourniquet about two inches or two finger breadths above the injury and tighten the tourniquet until bleeding has stopped. Tightening the tourniquet will cause pain.

If you can, mark the time the tourniquet was applied or make mental note that you can tell emergency responders.