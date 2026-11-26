From a 1541 Texas barbecue to the 1621 Mayflower feast, America's multiple 'first Thanksgivings' reveal how gratitude united colonists and tribes alike.

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This year, Thanksgiving takes place during America’s celebratory 250th year. Yet it also arrives amid a culture clash. Earlier in 2026, canceling Thanksgiving became a political controversy when Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong struggled to defend a past social media screed. Hong, who lost her election, failed to appreciate a crucial fact about the 1621 Thanksgiving.

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Giving thanks to God the Creator was a shared value between the 53 Mayflower passengers and the 90 Wampanoags when they celebrated a three-day feast in Massachusetts in 1621. Both sides had survived catastrophic losses. One lost nearly half of its members to poor food and shelter, while the other had suffered from a deadly disease. The takeaway is that giving thanks despite their suffering is what brought these different groups together.