Thanksgiving practice brings Ohio high school football teams together

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Thanksgiving is a day for family, food and, for a select group of Ohio high school football teams, practice. Only 28 teams remain in the state playoffs, and a holiday workout means there’s still football on the menu.

For some players, it’s a brand-new experience. For others, it’s becoming a tradition.

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“It’s weird, I’ve never done this before,” Nordonia senior Brock Barwidi said. At St. Edward, the team is spending its sixth straight Thanksgiving together. Landon Lehmer, a senior, said the holiday practice has become a chance for current players and alumni to connect.