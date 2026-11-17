The holiday season is finally upon us as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, but not without the risk of wet weather leading up to the big day.

In addition to the potential storms, there will be above-average temperatures for the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes, and Northern Tier of the country.season is finally upon us as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, but not without the risk of wet weather leading up to the big day.

Meteorologists at the FOX Forecast Center have narrowed down a weather pattern that could impact millions of Americans, as forecast models show an active southern jet stream sending multiple rounds of severe weather across the U.S.This comes as El Niño is helping shape the jet stream as the country heads toward winter, creating favorable wetter conditions across the South, while northern areas could experience warmer and drier weather.

Also read Mystery Science Theater 3000 Returns for Free Thanksgiving Marathon on Nov 26, 2026

Starting Monday through Wednesday of Thanksgiving week, a storm system moving across portions of the Central and Eastern U.S. could bring rain stretching from theBy Thanksgiving, the same early-week storm will shift out of the East Coast, allowing dry conditions to settle across portions of theRoads were slick for the busy Thanksgiving travel season following the first major rainstorm of the 2019-2020 rainy season in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Ramon, California, November 27, 2019. However, if the storm moves slower than expected, it could keep soggy conditions along the East Coast into Thanksgiving Day.

In addition, Pacific storms could bring more rain to the West Coast and snow to higher elevations across the mountains. The FAA just released their Thanksgiving travel forecast, noting it will be a busy week of travel for nearly 81.5 million Americans, all of which will travel at least 50 miles for the holiday.

Advertisement

Along with the potential storms, there will be a temperature divide in the week leading up to the holiday, with above-average warmth across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Northern Tier of the country. Meanwhile, people across the Southwest, Southern Rockies, Southern Great Plains, and Lower Mississippi Valley will experience below-average temperatures throughout the week, as a cold front brings large day-to-day changes.

This is quite the opposite of what Americans in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Great Lakes will experience, as weather trends point to an unseasonably warm holiday just after a week-long cold spell. Stay with FOX Weather as we continue to monitor and update the expected weather conditions leading up to the holiday weekend.