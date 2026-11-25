Schweizer and Eggers dismantle myths about Thanksgiving, tracing its roots from 1598 to Lincoln. They address culture war claims and the holiday's evolution into a national institution.

Recent commentary from Peter Schweizer and Eric Eggers explores the complex origins of the American Thanksgiving holiday. Their analysis seeks to correct widespread misconceptions while addressing modern political controversies surrounding the tradition.

Early Celebrations Before Plymouth

The historical record indicates that Thanksgiving observances predate the famous 1621 Pilgrim feast. Spanish explorers are documented as having held a day of thanks in what is now El Paso, Texas, in 1598. Additionally, English settlers in Virginia celebrated at Berkeley Plantation in 1619.

Also read Thanksgiving travel forecast: Quiet week before an impactful Thanksgiving storm

This 1619 event involved approximately thirty-eight colonists led by Captain John Woodlief. However, this gathering was strictly religious and did not involve food. The tradition eventually faded because the settlers were later massacred in an Indian uprising.

Squanto and the Wampanoag Alliance

The 1621 celebration in Plymouth was rooted in earlier events involving Squanto and local tribes. Around 1614, Squanto and about two dozen other Patuxet and Nauset men were captured and taken to Europe. He escaped, lived in England for several years, and learned English.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Squanto returned to North America around 1619 to find his village wiped out by disease. When the Pilgrims arrived in 1620, he became a crucial translator between the settlers and the Wampanoag people. His guidance helped the colonists survive the harsh climate and learn to grow food.

Political Struggles for National Status

Making Thanksgiving a permanent national holiday required significant political effort. Sarah Josepha Hale, a New Hampshire schoolteacher, wrote letters to presidents starting with Zachary Taylor. Her persistent advocacy led Abraham Lincoln to formally establish the fourth Thursday in November as the official holiday.

Lincoln tied the holiday to the Union victory at Gettysburg. The tradition faced resistance in the South, where it was initially dismissed as a Yankee holiday. It took decades for the entire country to fully adopt the practice.

Modern Cultural Debates

Current discussions often attempt to reframe American history as colonialist oppression. Some educational materials now label Thanksgiving as a day of mourning for Native Americans. Schweizer and Eggers argue that these culture war narratives ignore the documented cooperation between settlers and indigenous peoples.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They highlight the mutual defense pact formed between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag. This alliance was strengthened when Edward Winslow nursed the sick chief Massasoit back to health in 1623. These historical facts provide context that contradicts claims of universal conflict.

The Enduring American Spirit

The holiday remains a unique symbol of American independence and resilience. Schweizer emphasizes that two hundred and fifty years of survival speak to divine providence over national challenges. The act of gathering at a common table reinforces shared values of thankfulness.

Despite concerns about social fragmentation, Schweizer remains optimistic about the American spirit. He believes the power of unity will ultimately triumph over political divisions. The tradition continues to serve as a vital anchor for families across the nation.