If you're on a budget, but want to celebrate Thanksgiving, we've compiled a list of giveaways and discounts.

San Diego County is known for being one of America’s most expensive regions. Locals are feeling the squeeze and looking for solutions. KPBS' new series Price of San Diego dives into the rising costs of groceries, child care, car insurance and even our beloved California burrito.

Thanksgiving is days away. If you want to enjoy a classic Thanksgiving meal, but are still figuring out how to do it on a budget, we have you covered. Below you’ll find several options, from community celebrations offering free dinners or restaurants serving special Thanksgiving meals, to take-home meals for those who don’t want to cook.

Also read Thousands of Thanksgiving meals being prepared by Fairbanks Community Food Bank

If you do plan to cook a Thanksgiving dinner at home but are limited in spending, we have also included resources on where to get a free turkey and food assistance. Thanksgiving is a popular holiday, so if you are interested in any of the restaurants, services or products listed here, call ahead to make sure there is availability. For the turkey giveaways, some require advance registration.

Its also highly recommended you arrive early, as quantities are limited and most will be available on a first-come first served basis. SciEats Eater, inside St. Luke’s Episcopal ChurchHosted by POZabilities. Turkey and ham will be provided. Guests are invited to bring a side dish.

Attendees can bring a friend. Nov. 25 is the last day to RSVP atHosted by POZabilities. Turkey and ham will be provided. Guests are invited to bring a side dish.

Attendees can bring a friend. Nov. 25 is the last day to RSVP atDozens of San Diego restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, offering holiday meals for a wide range of budgets. Here are just a few. Acqua E Farina, one of the newest restaurants in Chula Vista, is offering a Thanksgiving menu for $59. 95 per person.

It includes roasted turkey and a roasted ham plate. Acqua E Farina, one of the newest restaurants in Chula Vista, is offering a Thanksgiving menu for $59. 95 per person. It includes roasted turkey and a roasted ham plate. In downtown San Diego, Barleymash will have several options, including a three-course dinner featuring a turkey roulade at $57 or a two-course meal at $46, a Thanksgiving special barley bowl at $20 and a children’s plate for $30.

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Cocktail options are also available. In downtown San Diego, Barleymash will have several options, including a three-course dinner featuring a turkey roulade at $57 or a two-course meal at $46, a Thanksgiving special barley bowl at $20 and a children’s plate for $30. Cocktail options are also available. Cafe La Maze Steakhouse in National City is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with two options either a turkey for $49.95 per person or a prime rib dinner for $59.95 per person.

You can add a lobster to any dinner for $34.95. The restaurant is open Thursday, Nov.26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended. Cafe La Maze Steakhouse in National City is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with two options either a turkey for $49.95 per person or a prime rib dinner for $59.95 per person. You can add a lobster to any dinner for $34.95.

The restaurant is open Thursday, Nov.26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended. In Chula Vista, Old Hickory Steakhouse, located inside the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, is offering a prix fixe menu at $115 per person. In Chula Vista, Old Hickory Steakhouse, located inside the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, is offering a prix fixe menu at $115 per person.

On Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., in the downtown area, Sally’s Waterfront Dining is offering a dinner at $54 and dessert at $12. On Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., in the downtown area, Sally’s Waterfront Dining is offering a dinner at $54 and dessert at $12. $89.95 for adults, and $19.95 for children 6 to 12 years old, 5 and under are free. Reservations are recommended.

$89.95 for adults, and $19.95 for children 6 to 12 years old, 5 and under are free. Reservations are recommended. , but not all restaurants will participate. Call your local Denny’s to confirm before going.

For the Family Turkey Bundle, the order must be placed with at least 24 hours’ notice. To give you an idea of their prices, Denny’s in National City at 1904 Sweetwater Road, is open on Thanksgiving Day and will offer a traditional dinner for $16.99. The meal includes turkey, two sides, garlic bread and cranberry sauce.

The restaurant opens at 4 a.m. and closes at 3 a.m. Check your local Denny’s on availability of Thanksgiving dinner and hours before making the trip.in Clairemont is sold out for Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 26, but is still taking orders for Nov. 25. They also offer Thanksgiving dinners daily throughout November and December. The meals include fully cooked ready to serve meals for 10 to 12 guests with either turkey, ham or beef brisket and start at $239.

Orders require at least 48 hours' notice.offers a wide range of options for precooked, preorder meals to serve groups of four to six people from $179.99 to $209.99 to groups of six to eight people from $209.99 to $249.99. An a la carte preorder menu also is available.

Its website also states a three-course Thanksgiving Day dinner is available for pickup with hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Check its website for more information.is offering several Thanksgiving options, including individual meals for dine-in to takeout for $27.99, a hot family meal for four at $114.99 and a chilled turkey feast for six to eight people at $199.99 . Nov. 22 is the last day to preorder the feast. There are also several dessert options.

Call in advance to confirm dine-in service and holiday hours.which has a Thanksgiving meal priced at about $160 that serves 16 people. The meal includes ham and turkey.in Imperial Beach is offering a meal for four at $216 . Customers can choose one main dish between peppercorn-coriander and apricot-roasted turkey or honey-mustered-seed-roasted pork tenderloin.

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The meal includes side dishes and customers can add a pumpkin pie for $26 or a pecan pie for $30. Pickup is available on Nov. 26th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. They are accepting a maximum of 20 orders.are advertising whole frozen turkeys from $13 to $30 dollars depending on how big a turkey you are looking for.

For example, Walmart is advertising a 10-16 pound Butterball turkey for approximately $13.14, while Aldi is advertising an approximately 18-pound Butterball turkey for $22.86. Horizon Christian Fellowship San Diego invites residents who live in the following zip codes: 92123, 92124, 92108, 92116. Attendees must show CA ID with proof of zip code.

If you are a resident in these neighborhoods, but have an out of state identification, you are asked to bring mail showing your address with your last name that matches your name on ID. Attendees will receive a 10-14 pound turkey and Costco Pumpkin Pie. First-come, first-served basis. Horizon Christian Fellowship San Diego invites residents who live in the following zip codes: 92123, 92124, 92108, 92116.

Attendees must show CA ID with proof of zip code. If you are a resident in these neighborhoods, but have an out of state identification, you are asked to bring mail showing your address with your last name that matches your name on ID. Attendees will receive a 10-14 pound turkey and Costco Pumpkin Pie. First-come, first-served basis.

Imperial Beach Community Clinic Annual Turkey Distribution & Community Resource FairTurkeys are limited in quantity. Hosted in the local South Bay/Nestor community featuring holiday food assistance and community resources. You can check updates via the IBCC Health Facebook Page. Turkeys are limited in quantity.

Hosted in the local South Bay/Nestor community featuring holiday food assistance and community resources. You can check updates via the IBCC Health Facebook Page. National Turkey Giveaway Community Event: 3rd Annual Turkey Giveaway ROA California Real Estate TeamOne turkey per household and side dishes. Registration is in person only.

Bring photo identification. The event is brought together by Assembly Member David Alvarez. One turkey per household and side dishes. Registration is in person only.

Bring photo identification. The event is brought together by Assembly Member David Alvarez. Numerous organizations throughout San Diego also offer food resources for anyone who may need support. Feeding San Diego, for example, is providing free food and ingredients to accompany Thanksgiving meals.

The organization is holding several food distributions in different locations. You can see the locations by clicking, in partnership with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, provides free food in different communities. Receiving food is easy since there’s no income or resident requirements.. Marielena Castellanos is the South Bay engagement producer at KPBS.

She expands the station’s community engagement and outreach efforts in that region to deepen KPBS News' connection with the South Bay communities.