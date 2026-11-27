Thanksgiving Day may be over, but the experience isn’t. Slowing down to “take in the good” stops us from rushing past what matters.

Slowing down to "take in the good" can help us honor what we might otherwise miss. The days after Thanksgiving can be time to appreciate the time together, not just rush onto the next holiday.

Consider that for a second. Maybe it’s the architecture, the explainers on the wall, or the audio tour that helps you make sense of an abstract creation. : It’s about the importance of slowing down to take in the experience you just had. And following a holiday dedicated toIt’s not over until it’s over I love museums.

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They’re amazing places to take in ideas and beauty with other people. But after a world-expanding hour or two, we step back into traffic and chores and, little by little, the magic dissipates. Enter the gift shop. It’s a chance to travel back in time, to revisit what you just saw and buy a little trinket to keep that experience with you.