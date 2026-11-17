The temperature outlook for Thanksgiving week is for near-normal temperatures in Tennessee. The rest of the country can expect to see warmer-than-normal temperatures.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The days around Thanksgiving are typically the busiest travel time of the year, so the forecast matters. While the exact forecast details are still unknown, meteorologists have a good idea of what weather could affect the long holiday weekend.

The first thing to look at when making a forecast for more than seven days in the future is the Climate Prediction Center's precipitation and temperature outlooks. Their eight-to-14 day outlook includes the entire week of Thanksgiving, from Monday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 29. The temperature outlook for Thanksgiving week is for near-normal temperatures in Tennessee. The rest of the country can expect to see warmer-than-normal temperatures.

Also read Tennessee Volunteers Maintain College Football Playoff Hopes After Victory Over Texas A&M

The forecast for warmer-than-normal temperatures for most of the country means there is a lower chance of seeing a nationwide snowstorm that has impacted Thanksgiving travel in past years! For much of the country, warmer-than-normal temperatures in November mean above-freezing temperatures. The precipitation outlook for Thanksgiving week is showing near-normal to above-normal precipitation expected in Tennessee. Much of the United States is expected to see near-normal to above-normal precipitation.

The latest long-range forecast models paint the picture a little better. Both the American and European forecast models are showing several rainstorms impacting the Pacific Northwest and the eastern half of the United States. For pre-Thanksgiving travel, both models are showing a storm system bringing rain and mountain snow to Washington, Oregon and Northern California. They are also showing a rainstorm centered in the Southeast.

Advertisement

This means we might be in for some rain and storms on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, but it doesn't look like anything that would impact travel too much. Both models have those storms pushing toward the East Coast on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Again, neither model is showing anything that would cause widespread travel problems. Both models are also showing the potential for another storm to form on Saturday, Nov. 28, and move east on Sunday, Nov. 29.

The models are hinting that this second storm could be a little stronger. Again, neither model is showing anything that would cause nationwide impacts. It looks like the primary weather impact for the week of Thanksgiving would be thunderstorms and the potential for severe thunderstorms. It's far too early to know if we will see a severe thunderstorm threat, but based on the data, it can't be ruled out.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times byCopyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc.