Don’t forget to add a little 1950s era drama to your Thanksgiving Week, a la Ethel Merman giving it her all at the old Madison Square Garden that was on 50th Street.

American actress and singer Ethel Merman performs at an election rally for Republican candidate Dwight David Eisenhower at Madison Square Garden, New York, 1953. Don’t forget to add a little 1950s-era drama to your Thanksgiving Week, a la Ethel Merman giving it her all at the old Madison Square Garden that was on 50th Street.

It’s Thanksgiving. Years ago a candy store named Barricini sold chocolates for $1.29 a pound. Today a leftover bar of candy at a movie costs more. It was the good, the bad and the turkey.

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Even longer ago, the Metropolitan Opera — located then at 39th Street — had “Die Fledermaus” with Regina Resnik and Patrice Munsel. Tickets — $1.50. Madison Square Garden — then at 50th and Eighth — featured the Knicks and Celtics. Courtside?

A hefty $4. Big shots flying from LA — with food served, smoking allowed, Skycaps to schlep luggage, nobody searching bags, behinds, shoes or your girlfriend — was $88. Round trip — even if that girlfriend got rounder — another $72. and orchestra at the Hotel Pennsylvania.

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Big time dinner? Filet mignon, ­shiitake mushrooms, goat cheese salad on a bed of radicchio — $12. Lou Walters — Barbara Walters’ saloon-owning dad — had the 47th and B’way Latin Quarter nightclub advertising “Gilded Cage. ” Plus some sort of a “French floor-show” featuring “The Scandals of Paris” with special permit to stay open until 8 a.m. Movies.

The Capitol. A now disappeared 51st and B’way building played Robert Taylor in “Westward the Women. ” The Paramount featured Jane Russell, Frank Sinatra, Groucho Marx in “Double Dynamite,” which probably referred to Jane’s bra. Stage show?

Young singer Tony Bennett, Art Mooney’s band and emcee Joey Adams. The umpteenth “King and I” with Gertrude Lawrence worked the St. James.

“Guys and Dolls” starring Robert Alda,’s father, did the Forty-Sixth Street Theater. Mary Martin and Ezio Pinza belted “Some Enchanted Evening” in “South Pacific” at the Majestic. Ethel Merman whose voice you could hear in Newark was in the Imperial on 45th. And Vivien Leigh plus Laurence Olivier before he was a “Sir” was someplace in “Antony and Cleopatra.

” Audrey Hepburn in “Gigi” at a gone 46th Street theater. Henry Fonda headlining the Alvin — now the Neil Simon. Richard Burton in aptly named “Legend of Lovers” at the Plymouth. Katharine Cornell in “The Constant Wife,” Gloria Swanson in fluff called “Nina,” which few ever smelled.

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Also Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn in “The Fourposter” at the Barrymore. The Winter Garden headlined comics Phil Silvers in “Top Banana” and a few blocks south, Bert Lahr tackled “Two on the Aisle. ” Movie stars doing their B’way shtick were Charles Boyer, Charles Laughton, Dane Clark, Jackie Cooper. Stage stars wereAnd “Pal Joey” opened at the Broadhurst.

Not exactly a crappy season. After the after-turkey-dinner party, drunks topple off barstools by midnight. Tumbling into a cab at 3 a.m. some didn’t remember their address. Things got forgot in coatrooms.

Wives will slap husbands for kissing that pretty young thing before her. Women will want out by 1. Husbands will fight to stay. Arguments will continue until 3.

Bartenders will get great tips from cheaters who usually stiff them. The guy stuck with the tab will happily swear “just one more” then fall flat on his face. Nice ladies who usually nurse one vodka and tonic all night rush to the can by 11. And, since all were paying equally, the one sober dude has trouble collecting everybody else’s share.