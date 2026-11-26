A warehouse in Draper is buzzing with hundreds of volunteers who are making sure thousands of needy Utah residents have a full turkey meal on the dinner table for Thanksgiving.

A warehouse has been buzzing with hundreds of volunteers who are making sure thousands of needy Utah residents will have a full turkey meal on the dinner table for Thanksgiving.

A warehouse has been buzzing with hundreds of volunteers who are making sure thousands of needy Utah residents will have a full turkey meal on the dinner table for Thanksgiving. Rob lived with his brothers and sisters in the back of a pickup truck in Texas. A family from their church fed them Christmas meals, gave them presents, and opened their home during the holiday.

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UVU students hold 'Professional Clothing Drive' to help students with job interviews“I told her that 'I believe that when you do good, you get good,'" he said.