Plan your holiday meal with this guide to Thanksgiving grocery store hours. Find out which major chains like Kroger and Walmart are open or closed on Nov 28.

Major national retailers including Walmart, Target, Publix, and Trader Joe's will remain completely closed on Thursday, November 28, 2025, forcing shoppers to adjust their holiday meal plans significantly. These large-box stores and grocery chains are closing their doors entirely to allow staff to celebrate the holiday with their families and to reduce operational costs during the peak season.

Consumers preparing for Thanksgiving festivities must now rely on alternative grocery options with modified schedules to secure turkeys, side dishes, and other essential ingredients. The closure of these major competitors creates a heightened demand for smaller regional chains and specific supermarket locations that maintain limited operating hours on the holiday.

Also read What's open on Thanksgiving 2026 in Houston: Grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants

Kroger stores across the country will stay open for customers until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, providing a critical window for last-minute shoppers. However, customers should note that the pharmacies located within these Kroger locations will be closed for the holiday, limiting access to prescription services. This early closure aligns with industry trends to balance customer access with employee well-being.

Food Lion outlets will operate on a shortened schedule from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., allowing employees to transition to holiday duties earlier in the day. This three-hour window provides a focused opportunity for buyers to pick up forgotten items or make final checks on their meal preparations before the store locks its doors.

Advertisement

Wegmans will close its stores at 4 p.m. after opening at 6 a.m., providing a limited morning window for buyers to secure fresh goods. Fred Meyer stores will also close all locations at 4 p.m. for the holiday, mirroring the early shutdown strategy employed by many major grocery chains. These early closures are consistent with previous years but require strict adherence to the posted times.

Sprouts Farmers Market will have shortened hours and will be open only from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., creating a tight two-hour window for health-conscious shoppers. Lidl locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, leaving a gap in the organic and European food market for those who rely on these specific inventory lines. Shoppers seeking these niche products must plan ahead or visit prior to the holiday.

Aldi locations across the country will be closed on Thanksgiving, as will Target stores nationwide, eliminating two popular discount options for holiday grocery runs. Publix and Trader Joe's will also close their doors entirely on Thanksgiving, forcing shoppers to seek alternatives among the remaining open chains. The combined closure of these brands significantly reduces the available retail footprint for holiday meals.

Dollar General will operate under normal business hours, though these vary significantly by location, so checking locally is essential for accurate planning. Family Dollar locations will remain open, but business hours vary significantly by individual store location, requiring direct contact with the nearest branch. Customers should call ahead to the store closest to them before traveling to avoid wasted trips.

Advertisement

Harris Teeter will close its doors at 2 p.m. before reopening at 8 a.m. the next day, offering a brief afternoon shopping period. Whole Foods will operate on modified hours, but shoppers must check their local Whole Foods for specific times as they are not uniform across all regions. This variability demands that customers verify details with their specific store branch.

Shoppers who realize they need last-minute items for their Thanksgiving table should prioritize stores with clear early closures like Food Lion and Sprouts. The modified hours at these locations provide morning access, while Kroger and Fred Meyer offer extended morning shopping until 4 p.m. It is crucial to verify these times as operations can change, but these outlines provide a reliable baseline for holiday planning across the United States in 2025.