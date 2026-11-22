With Thanksgiving just days away, families across the Chicago area are lining up by the hundreds to take advantage of free turkey and meal giveaways.

With Thanksgiving just days away, families across the Chicago area are lining up by the hundreds to take advantage of free turkey and meal giveaways.

For Iona Franklin Joyce, the holiday season looks different this year after the loss of her mother and amid ongoing economic challenges. Joyce was among the Chicago residents who received holiday assistance during weekend giveaway events. As food costs rise, more households are turning to community organizations for help, increasing demand for support from local nonprofits, churches and community groups. True Rock Ministries, a longtime South Loop church, distributed 1,200 turkeys along with bags of groceries.

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The organization also gave away clothing, toys and furniture at no cost.

"Even if you make $50,000 dollars a year, you've got four kids that ain't no money. Even people that are making that money, they have the SNAP and they took it away from them, so God's depending on us. We gotta step in," Granberry said.2 girls identified as victims in deadly Amtrak train crash in Western SpringsOn the city's West Side, Ald.

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Bill Conway and community partners held their second annual giveaway in the 34th Ward, providing new coats, turkeys and canned goods to families in need. Volunteers said free holiday meals can help families redirect limited funds toward other necessities, including utility bills and transportation costs.

"The need is great We had a line around the block an hour and a half for it open so next year the third annual I think we have any more turkeys clearly need is great here on the west side," Conway said. According to a 2026 American Farm Bureau Federation survey cited in the report, the average cost of a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people has risen to $58.63 nationally, while shoppers in the Midwest pay an average of $56.89.

The average price of a 16-pound frozen turkey is up 10% from last year to $23.68.

"Thanksgiving we're gonna do a Friendsgiving and we're gonna do it on Thanksgiving day at my brother's house, me and my siblings and some friends of ours Kids we're all gonna bring a dish," Chicago resident Shanika Smith said. Despite the financial pressures, many families are finding ways to celebrate. Some grocery stores are offering Thanksgiving meal bundles, while community organizations continue to schedule giveaways ahead of the holiday.

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