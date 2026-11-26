Thanksgiving Day is finally here, and alongside food and family, that special occasion means one other big American tradition to celebrate today: Football. This

Thanksgiving Day is finally here, and alongside food and family, that special occasion means one other big American tradition to celebrate today: Football. This year’s annual Turkey Day festivities brings us four games across the national TV schedule today, including one notable college football season finale and three NFL games, two of which involve divisional rivalries — some good, some not — with action from Motor City and Jerry World.

Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2026: All the Games on TV TodayTalk about two college football teams headed in different directions. Texas Tech is currently in the College Football Playoff bracket. TCU is in the market for a new head coach. Sonny Dykes is out just four years since playing for the national title, and now the Horned Frogs are searching simply for bowl eligibility, hanging on at 5-6 coming into this game.

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On the other side, Joey McGuire has won 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time in Texas Tech football history, and with a win here will play Utah for the Big 12 championship. If they winCollege Football Playoff selectors moved the Red Raiders into the “last team in” spot of the 12-team field this week after they beat Baylor for their fourth-straight win, and following the Indiana loss at Washington that dropped the reigning national champions out of the bracket.