The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner this year is more expensive, according to a long-running snapshot of food prices. But in Utah, it's cheaper than it was last year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports turkey prices in Utah decreased by 22%. SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in the United States this year is more expensive, according to a long-running snapshot of food prices.

But in Utah, it's cheaper than it was last year.of Thanksgiving dinner costs reported an average grocery bill of $58.63 for a feast for 10 people, which is the first overall price increase since a record-high year in 2022.

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"It's a big deal," said Tyson Roberts, vice president of the Utah Farm Bureau. "It's nice to see a drop for once. "The survey looks at items like turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, peas, cranberries, rolls, veggies, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream as part of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.