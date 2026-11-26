Thanksgiving food prices drop in Utah despite national upward trend
The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner this year is more expensive, according to a long-running snapshot of food prices. But in Utah, it's cheaper than it was last year.
The American Farm Bureau Federation reports turkey prices in Utah decreased by 22%. SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in the United States this year is more expensive, according to a long-running snapshot of food prices.
But in Utah, it's cheaper than it was last year.of Thanksgiving dinner costs reported an average grocery bill of $58.63 for a feast for 10 people, which is the first overall price increase since a record-high year in 2022.
"It's a big deal," said Tyson Roberts, vice president of the Utah Farm Bureau. "It's nice to see a drop for once. "The survey looks at items like turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, peas, cranberries, rolls, veggies, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream as part of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at KSLcom
Get an alert when there is news on NewsFollow News