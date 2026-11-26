Severe weather threatens Thanksgiving flights across the U.S. as airlines issue waivers. Here's what to do if your trip is disrupted.

Thanksgiving Day travel is off to a turbulent start as severe weather threatens to disrupt flights across the country, potentially upending holiday plans for those hoping to make it to dinner.

Passengers heading to airports on Thursday, Nov. 26, should brace for potential delays and cancellations as airlines contend with challenging weather conditions during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only about 350 U.S. flights were canceled as of 7 a.m. ET, according toFor travelers whose holiday plans are disrupted, knowing their rights, monitoring their flight status and understanding their rebooking options could make the difference between making it to Thanksgiving dinner and spending the holiday at the airport.in New York City isn't immune to the weather, having been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, amid forecasts of heavy rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts of up to 65 mph.require airlines to offer travelers a refund if their flight is canceled for any reason, regardless of ticket type, if they choose to no longer fly.