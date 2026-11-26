Travel analysts warn that flights departing after 9 a.m. are twice as likely to be delayed as early morning departures, as a storm system and recent FAA disruptions threaten Thanksgiving travel.

Travel analysts are issuing urgent warnings to Thanksgiving passengers that booking a flight after 9 a.m. sharply raises the odds of a disrupted trip. Flights departing after that time are generally twice as likely to be delayed as those leaving between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., according to new data from Hopper. This alert arrives at a highly uncertain moment for American flyers who are already dealing with operational instability. A Hopper consumer survey found that 69% of travelers now rank delays and cancellations as their top booking concern for the holiday season.

A powerful storm system bringing heavy rain, wind, and thunderstorms has already swept across the Gulf Coast and the Southeast. It is now bearing down on major Mid-Atlantic and Northeast hubs through Thanksgiving Day. Aviation officials urge passengers to build extra buffer time into their commute to account for these conditions. They also recommend staying subscribed to airline alerts and checking real-time airport conditions through the FAA's National Airspace System status portal.

Also read Port of Seattle President Calkins Addresses FAA Outage Concerns and Offers Thanksgiving Travel Advice

Confidence in the system has been further tested by recent technical scares and government interventions. A federal ground stop recently halted departures nationwide, resulting in more than 12,400 cancellations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation and the FAA. An isolated technology outage also prompted a brief ground stop at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on November 24. These events highlight the fragility of the current travel infrastructure as the holiday rush approaches.

Statistics show that early morning departures remain significantly more reliable than later ones. Across U.S. domestic flights from 2023 through 2025, just 11% of departures scheduled before 8 a.m. arrived 15 or more minutes late, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics data analyzed by DelayGuard. Because commercial jets typically fly multiple legs a day, a storm or runway bottleneck in one hub can affect later routes. Late-arriving aircraft are responsible for 41% of all U.S. delay minutes, an AirDelay analysis noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunrise departures sidestep that chain reaction of delays. The aircraft has spent the night at the airport, so there is no late inbound flight to wait for, DelayGuard reported. Morning crews are also just beginning their shifts, so earlier snags on the schedule will not hold up boarding, according to DelayGuard. Passengers whose morning flights are disrupted have far more later departures available to rebook. Evening snags leave fewer options, according to AirDelay and CLEAR.

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog View From The Wing, emphasized the operational advantages of early travel. He told Fox News Digital that taking a morning flight gives you a greater chance of having a plane and crew ready to go. There is an opportunity to address maintenance issues overnight, so there is a likelihood of starting the day with an aircraft that is ready, Leff continued. Crew have limits in their duty day.

They could run out of allowable time with late flights that get delayed, he added. Early flights mean starting fresh, and you are not risking your pilots or flight attendants timing out. Tuesday consistently ranks as the most punctual day at major U.S. airports, with fewer than 19% of departures arriving late. Wednesday follows closely, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics records reviewed by DelayGuard.

Sunday sits at the bottom, with a quarter of flights running behind schedule, DelayGuard reported. Leff said delays have a ripple effect that compounds throughout the day. Delays stack throughout the day. If you are on the third or fourth flight operated by your crew or aircraft that day, there were several opportunities for them to get delayed during the day, Leff said. This compounding risk makes early morning slots highly valuable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During peak holiday windows, timing can also protect a traveler's wallet from high costs. Flying home on Sunday can be the costliest option, with round-trip domestic fares averaging $604. That compares with roughly $350 for passengers who wait until Monday or Tuesday, according to Hopper's 2026 Holiday Travel Index. Travelers willing to brave a 4 a.m. alarm often score lower fares on a 6 a.m. flight than on a 10 a.m. departure, The Points Guy reported.

Early flights mean more recovery options, said Leff. Not only are there more same-day options left on the schedule, but available seats are less likely to have been taken by other passengers that were delayed. The White House has also assembled a team to prevent FAA outages amid the Thanksgiving travel rush. This coordination aims to mitigate the impact of the technology glitches and weather events threatening the holiday travel week.