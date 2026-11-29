Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said inclement weather caused 45 percent of U.S. flight delays from Tuesday to Friday, and more than 50,000 flights a day are expected from Sunday through Tuesday as travelers return home.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Thanksgiving holiday flight disruptions could continue into next week, with more than 50,000 flights a day expected from Sunday through Tuesday as travelers return home.

In a post on X Saturday, Duffy said: This Sunday to Tuesday will kick off another busy stretch in our skies, with over 50,000 flights a day. As folks head home, continue to monitor the weather and look out for any updates from your airline. Duffy offered an update on holiday-related flight disruptions as major storms and record-breaking travel volume affected airports across the country. Inclement weather drove 45 percent of delays nationwide from Tuesday to Friday, Duffy said.

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Weather Caused Most Flight Delays

The next biggest contributor was the sheer number of flights. Other factors accounted for smaller shares of the disruptions. Runway construction drove 9 percent of delays, air traffic control staffing accounted for 4 percent and equipment issues made up 2 percent. Duffy called the U.S. airspace the most complex and safest in the world.

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He credited aviation workers who stayed on the job through the holiday. That is in large part thanks to our controllers, pilots, flight attendants, gate agents, baggage handlers and security, all of whom worked over Thanksgiving, Duffy said. Their dedication over the last four days ensured 167,412 flights got families where they needed to go safely. A nor'easter battered the East Coast, adding to the strain on holiday travel.

Dallas Fort Worth and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International led all major U.S. airports with seven cancellations each. Delays and cancellations could persist through the weekend as Thanksgiving travelers head home. Duffy projected more than 50,000 flights a day from Sunday through Tuesday.

Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Airport

In addition to the storm fallout, an earthquake shook Los Angeles Saturday afternoon. The tremor struck just miles off the coast near Manhattan Beach, minutes from Los Angeles International Airport during holiday travel. The quake shattered windows at LAX as airport crews rushed to sweep up broken glass. California's Office of Emergency Services is assessing potential damage and warning residents to brace for aftershocks.

Fox News correspondent Natalie Chuck was preparing for a live shot at the terminal when the ground began to shake. It was extremely heavy. I have never felt a shock quite like that, she said. Separately, American Airlines planes clipped wings during the busy holiday travel weekend at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

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Dangerous Object Found In Sharpie

TSA agents also reported spotting a strange detail that led to the discovery of a dangerous object inside a Sharpie. No further details were immediately available on that incident. Passengers faced long lines at security checkpoints, including at JFK Airport's Terminal 5 in New York on Nov. 27, 2026, as crowds moved through one of the year's busiest travel periods. Duffy's figures underscored how weather, volume and infrastructure issues combined to disrupt millions of travelers during the Thanksgiving window.

With more than 50,000 flights expected daily from Sunday through Tuesday, officials urged travelers to monitor weather conditions and check with their airlines for updates. The disruptions followed a holiday stretch in which severe weather affected roads and airports across the United States, with hazardous conditions reported in multiple regions. James Cirrone is a writer on the Breaking/Trending News team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to james.cirrone@fox.com.