A dinner for 10 people costs an average of $58.63 nationwide this year, up 6% from 2025, the survey found.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has risen for the first time since 2022, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey.

A dinner for 10 people costs an average of $58.63 nationwide this year, up 6% from 2025, the survey found . That works out to about $5.86 per person. The Farm Bureau said the increase was driven largely by higher prices for staples including turkey, milk, dinner rolls and cranberries. The average price of a 16-pound frozen turkey rose 10% to $23.68.

Also read Ken Griffin Sold a Park Avenue Duplex to Jets Owner Woody Johnson for $58 Million

According to the bureau, the jump in high diesel prices made it more expensive this year for farmers to process and transport traditional Thanksgiving staples. Despite the increase, the average meal costs more than 8% less than the record high of $64.05 in 2022, according to the Farm Bureau. The figures are national averages; individual prices may vary. Need additional help this Thanksgiving?

The Food Bank of Alaska and its community partners are providing free Thanksgiving groceries through the annual Thanksgiving Blessing program. Participating locations will offer a frozen turkey and groceries to prepare a holiday meal while supplies last. Food items may vary by location.

Advertisement

“A lot of families are struggling just to make those basic needs like food, gas, utilities. And then, you know, a Thanksgiving meal is not something cheap to supply for your family,” Cara Dunn, the CEO for the Food Bank of Alaska, said.

“It’s really important that we can provide one less thing for families to worry about during this time. ” Residents should visit a distribution site serving their ZIP code. For Anchorage sites, the food bank asks residents to bring proof of their ZIP code and attend only one location.

Mat-Su Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Willow United Methodist Church, Mile 67.5 Parks Highway, Willow: 99688, 99694 Church on the Rock, Mile 99 Parks Highway, Talkeetna: 99676, 99667, 99683, 99688 Wasilla Bible Church, 1651 W. Nicola Ave.

, Wasilla: 99645, 99629, 99654, 99687 Real Life Church, 10697 E. Palmer-Wasilla Highway, Palmer: 99645, 99654, 99674 Mat-Su College, 8295 E. College Drive, Palmer: 99645, 99674 Faith Bible Fellowship, 14159 W. Hollywood Road, Big Lake: 99623, 99629, 99652, 99654, 99694 Anchorage Monday, Nov. 23, 2 to 7 p.m. Central Lutheran Church, 1420 Cordova St.: 99501, 99503, 99510, 99513, 99520, 99524 ChangePoint Church, 6689 ChangePoint Drive: 99502, 99507, 99517, 99518, 99519 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11701 Puma St.: 99507, 99511, 99515, 99516, 99518, 99523, 99540, 99587 Joy Lutheran Church, 10111 E. Eagle River Loop Road: 99505, 99506, 99567, 99577 Mountain View Community Center, 315 Price St.: 99508, 99514 St. Patrick’s Parish, 2111 Muldoon Road: 99504, 99509, 99521 See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com