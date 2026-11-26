At Whistler's Inn in Cinnaminson, the day before Thanksgiving is a day General Manager Matt Bacon looks forward to every year.

Thanksgiving Eve drew large crowds to bars and restaurants Wednesday night. People gathered with family and friends ahead of the holiday, creating one of the busiest nights of the year for some local businesses.

At Whistler's Inn in Cinnaminson, the day before Thanksgiving is a day General Manager Matt Bacon looks forward to every year.

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"This is our busiest night of the year by far," Bacon said. "This whole week is really nice and busy with everyone coming back from college or wherever they are to get back to family, and we're just happy to have them here," Bacon said. Bacon said sales on Thanksgiving Eve are roughly double what the bar would see on a typical Wednesday. The holiday rush also extended to local takeout businesses.