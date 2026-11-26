Thanksgiving Eve is drawing crowds to local bars as friends and families reunite for the holiday, but safety advocates and law enforcement are warning that celebrations can turn deadly if people drive impaired.In

Thanksgiving Eve is drawing crowds to local bars as friends and families reunite for the holiday, but safety advocates and law enforcement are warning that celebrations can turn deadly if people drive impaired.

“With the holiday we have people bringing their friends and family in, filling up the spots as you can see already,” said Tatum Kilgallon, the Short North Pinthouse manager. As people head home, there are concerns about impaired driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 35% of all traffic fatalities on Thanksgiving Eve involve an intoxicated driver. On Thanksgiving Day, that number jumps to 50%.

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Those numbers are prompting groups including AAA and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to urge anyone going out to plan a safe, sober ride home.