Thanksgiving dinner for 10 now averages $59, up 6%, Farm Bureau says. Diesel and labor costs are driving prices, with regional gaps. Turkey may still be a loss-leader deal, but cranberries and milk are up.

As shoppers make last-minute grocery runs ahead of Thanksgiving, many are seeing higher totals at the checkout line — and the American Farm Bureau says the cost of a traditional holiday meal is up again this year.

The American Farm Bureau’s annual survey estimates a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will cost about $59, an increase of about 6% from last year. Faith Parum, the Farm Bureau’s deputy chief economist, said the increase is being driven by several factors, including broader inflation, higher diesel costs throughout the food supply chain and ongoing pressure from agricultural labor costs and shortages.

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“Diesel is really a big part of food costs,” Parum said, noting that transportation is involved at multiple steps from farm to store shelves. She also said labor challenges can make it harder for farmers to find workers to harvest fruits and vegetables, adding to costs.

Turkey prices remain a key focus for many families, and Parum said grocery stores often use turkey as a “loss leader,” meaning they may sell it at a loss to bring shoppers into the store. Parum said shoppers who still haven’t bought a turkey may still find deals, with the Farm Bureau survey finding an average price of about $1.48 per pound, though she said it can be found for less.

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She cautioned that buying frozen turkey late in the season can create a time crunch for thawing. While some items increased, Parum said about one-third of the Farm Bureau’s surveyed items declined in price. She said pie shells and whipping cream were among the items that went down, along with frozen peas. Other staples rose, including cranberries, which Parum said increased 8.8%, a change she attributed to higher labor and diesel costs.

Milk prices also rose, and Parum said demand tied to protein consumption is playing a role.

“That’s actually due to the demand for protein powder driving up all milk prices,” she said. The survey also found regional differences. Parum said the South had the lowest average cost, followed by the Midwest, then the West Coast, with the Northeast the highest. She said distance from where food is processed and packaged to where it is sold can affect prices, with diesel costs again contributing to higher totals in regions where food travels farther.

Parum also pushed back on the idea that higher grocery prices mean farmers are earning more. She said USDA estimates that only 6 cents of every dollar spent at the grocery store returns to the farm gate. Parum said many farmers are facing consecutive years of declining returns, spending more to raise crops or livestock than they receive back in the market.

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“That means the farm economy is actually losing billions of dollars every year because farmers are price takers,” Parum said. Purple Heart veteran Dylan Desorcy killed in Hondo roadway fight; 2 arrested HONDO, Texas: A man died after a 2:20 a.m. motorcycle crash on Avenue T. Police say witnesses reported a dispute and physical altercation tied to the case. A man and woman were taken into custody as the probe continues.

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