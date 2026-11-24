Cooking your Thanksgiving feast may come with unexpected health hazards, but there are effective ways to keep your home safe.

Thanksgiving wouldn't be the same without a roasted turkey and a table filled with all the traditional side dishes, but preparing the holiday feast may come with an unexpected issue.

Cooking a full Thanksgiving dinner could potentially release harmful pollutants into the air. High temperature cooking methods like frying, searing, broiling and grilling, can generate fine airborne particles that penetrate deep into the lungs. Using gas stoves can cause additional concerns.

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"Your stove is by far the bigger hazard in your kitchen," Dr. Gina Solomon, the chief of the Division of Occupational, Environmental & Climate Medicine at Western States PEHSU, told Newsweek. She explained that gas stoves can produce high levels of nitrogen dioxide, especially when multiple burners are on at the same time. This can cause breathing difficulties, especially in children with asthma and people with underlying respiratory conditions.

Meanwhile, cooking that produces smoke such as frying and sautéing in oil, releases small particles that can harm the lungs.

"I often find I'm using four burners on the stove, plus the oven on Thanksgiving. This isn't typical in my home. If it's a gas stove, that's a lot of combustion byproducts," Solomon said.

"Those wonderful aromas are great, but they can sometimes be accompanied by hazardous particles and nitrogen oxides. " Even the star of the meal, the turkey, could contribute to the problem, according to David T. Dyjack, the executive director and chief executive officer of the National Environmental Health Association. He told Newsweek that fats and juices dripping onto hot oven surfaces can generate airborne particles, while pan frying bacon, sausage, or other stuffing ingredients can add to emissions.

Searing meat and heating cooking oils beyond their smoke points are other common contributors. The problem may not disappear once cooking is over either. In well ventilated kitchens, pollution levels decline substantially within 30 to 60 minutes, but in poorly ventilated ones, elevated concentrations can linger for several hours, according to Dyjack. He also warned that particle filters cannot necessarily remove every pollutant.

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While HEPA air cleaners can reduce airborne particles, he said they generally do not remove gaseous pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is even harder to spot because it's odorless and colorless, and sufficiently high concentrations can cause life-threatening poisoning. Warning signs include headache, dizziness, nausea, weakness and confusion. A functioning carbon monoxide alarm is necessary in homes with fuel burning appliances to prevent this.

Some people may be at higher risk than others. Children, older adults and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions may be more vulnerable to cooking-related pollution than others. But this doesn't mean Thanksgiving dinner is canceled! There are effective ways to prepare a holiday feast without compromising indoor air quality.

According to both experts, ventilation is key. Dyjack recommends switching on the kitchen exhaust before cooking begins and keeping it on until 10 to 20 minutes afterwards. He also suggests a hood that vents outdoors is better than recirculating models which generally do not remove combustion gases from the house. Opening windows if weather and outdoor air quality permit can also help clear pollutants.

Using the back burners, keeping appliances clean and reducing unnecessarily high cooking temperatures are other practical measures.

"My mom used to say to cook 'low and slow'. Reduce heat when practical, avoid burning foods, and select cooking oils appropriate for the temperatures being used," Dyjack said. Solomon also suggested rethinking one popular holiday decoration, which can contribute to air pollution even more, candles.

"People often like to create a festive atmosphere with lit candles. These are significant sources of indoor air pollution. Consider artificial candles instead," she said. Proper ventilation, well-maintained appliances and safety alarm systems in place can help protect indoor air quality without having to change holiday traditions.

"This Thanksgiving, a little attention given to ventilation, cooking temperatures, and basic safety can help ensure that the only thing lingering after dinner is the memory of a wonderful meal," Dyjack said. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Kara Dolman and Paul Donnelley. Thanksgiving wouldn't be the same without a roasted turkey and a table filled with all the traditional side dishes, but preparing the holiday feast may come with an unexpected issue.

Cooking a fullHigh temperature cooking methods like frying, searing, broiling and grilling, can generate fine airborne particles that penetrate deep into the lungs. Using "Your stove is by far the bigger hazard in your kitchen," Dr. Gina Solomon, the chief of the Division of Occupational, Environmental & Climate Medicine at Western States PEHSU, toldShe explained that gas stoves can produce high levels of nitrogen dioxide, especially when multiple burners are on at the same time.

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This can cause breathing difficulties, especially in children with asthma and people with underlying respiratory conditions. Meanwhile, cooking that produces smoke such as frying and sautéing in oil, releases small particles that can harm the lungs.

"I often find I'm using four burners on the stove, plus the oven on Thanksgiving. This isn't typical in my home. If it's a gas stove, that's a lot of combustion byproducts," Solomon said.

"Those wonderful aromas are great, but they can sometimes be accompanied by hazardous particles and nitrogen oxides. ", could contribute to the problem, according to David T. Dyjack, the executive director and chief executive officer of the National Environmental Health Association.that fats and juices dripping onto hot oven surfaces can generate airborne particles, while pan frying bacon, sausage, or other stuffing ingredients can add to emissions. Searing meat and heating cooking oils beyond their smoke points are other common contributors.

The problem may not disappear once cooking is over either. In well ventilated kitchens, pollution levels decline substantially within 30 to 60 minutes, but in poorly ventilated ones, elevated concentrations can linger for several hours, according to Dyjack. He also warned that particle filters cannot necessarily remove every pollutant. While HEPA air cleaners can reduce airborne particles, he said they generally do not remove gaseous pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.

Carbon monoxide is even harder to spot because it's odorless and colorless, and sufficiently high concentrations can cause life-threatening poisoning. Warning signs include headache, dizziness, nausea, weakness and confusion. A functioning carbon monoxide alarm is necessary in homes with fuel burning appliances to prevent this. Some people may be at higher risk than others.

Children, older adults and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions may be more vulnerable to cooking-related pollution than others. But this doesn't mean Thanksgiving dinner is canceled! There are effective ways to prepare a holiday feast without compromising indoor air quality. According to both experts, ventilation is key.

Dyjack recommends switching on the kitchen exhaust before cooking begins and keeping it on until 10 to 20 minutes afterwards. He also suggests a hood that vents outdoors is better than recirculating models which generally do not remove combustion gases from the house. Opening windows if weather and outdoor air quality permit can also help clear pollutants. Using the back burners, keeping appliances clean and reducing unnecessarily high cooking temperatures are other practical measures.

"My mom used to say to cook 'low and slow'. Reduce heat when practical, avoid burning foods, and select cooking oils appropriate for the temperatures being used," Dyjack said.

"People often like to create a festive atmosphere with lit candles. These are significant sources of indoor air pollution. Consider artificial candles instead," she said. Proper ventilation, well-maintained appliances and safety alarm systems in place can help protect indoor air quality without having to change holiday traditions.

"This Thanksgiving, a little attention given to ventilation, cooking temperatures, and basic safety can help ensure that the only thing lingering after dinner is the memory of a wonderful meal," Dyjack said.