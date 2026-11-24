Compare operating hours for major chains like Golden Corral, McDonald's, and Denny's this Thanksgiving. Find open dining options and avoid closed kitchens on the holiday.

Many Americans will find themselves in the kitchen preparing the traditional holiday feast, but there is no rule requiring you to cook on Thanksgiving. If you prefer to spend the holiday dining out rather than cooking, several major restaurant chains will remain open on Thursday to serve customers.

Fixed Hour Dining Options Available

Golden Corral will operate with specific fixed hours, remaining open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Cracker Barrel will also be open, offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal that begins at 11 a.m. for guests seeking a sit-down holiday experience. Yard House will be open as well, serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal to customers looking for a different menu option.

Also read Thanksgiving 2026 Store and Restaurant Hours Guide

24-Hour And Extended Service Chains

Most Denny's locations will be open for 24 hours on Thanksgiving, providing round-the-clock service for those with flexible schedules. Whataburger will also be open, though hours may vary by location. Waffle House is known for its reliability and will be open on Thanksgiving, with hours potentially varying by specific location. IHOP will be open, but customers should verify local hours as they may differ across regions.

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Variable Hour Major Chains And Cafes

McDonald's will be open, but hours will vary significantly by location, requiring customers to check their local branch details. Wendy's will have some locations open, but operating hours will vary by location. Burger King will have some locations open, but hours may vary by location. Many Starbucks locations will be open, but hours will vary by location. Many Dunkin' locations will be open, but hours will vary by location.

Verify Local Schedules For Accuracy

Hours and details may vary by location for all listed establishments, so it is essential to check with your local restaurant before heading out. Confirming specific times directly with the branch ensures you do not arrive at a closed door or find limited menu options available.