Showers move in this afternoon with steadiest rain in the evening hours. Wind gusts top out in the 30-40 mph range and decrease overnight. Highs near 40.

Rochester has not seen measurable rainfall in ten full days, with Thanksgiving being day 11, and we are running at a deficit of 3.79 inches since September 1.

However, our dry spell is about to come to an end on Thanksgiving afternoon as an impactful storm moves up the east coast. While a good portion of the day will remain rain-free, once the rain does arrive, it will be right around what is likely to be one of the busier times for folks out on the roads this holiday.

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A strong area of low pressure, that is still slowly strengthening, currently is sitting over Carolina shores and is moving north. A large shield of rain along its northern side has nudged its way into Northern Pennsylvania this morning with cloud cover overspreading the entire Great Lakes region and a good chunk of the upper Midwest as well. This same system has even brought nearly a foot of snow to areas just south of St Louis.