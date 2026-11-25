Most major retailers, grocery stores and pharmacies are closed on Thanksgiving Day, while some restaurants and delivery services remain open. Target is closed for the seventh straight year and Walmart reopens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2026, marking the seventh year in a row its doors remain shut for the holiday. The company was open regularly on Thanksgiving before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart and Sam's Club are also closed for the holiday. Walmart stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday, according to the retailer's website. Target and most other major retailers are expected to follow similar patterns, with holiday hours varying by location. Most grocery stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Also read Best viewing spots for NYC’s 2026 Thanksgiving Day Parade, what to avoid bringing, and more

Publix Lowe's Postal Service Closure

Publix stores are closed to allow associates time with family and friends, according to its website. Lowe's stores remain closed on the holiday so associates can spend time with loved ones. The U.S. Postal Service is closed for all federal holidays and will not deliver mail on Thanksgiving. Post offices across the country will be closed and mail delivery will resume on Friday.

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Government offices and banks are also closed on Thanksgiving, which is a federal holiday. Most pharmacies and other essential services will operate on reduced schedules. Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving so restaurant teams can spend time with family and friends. Most Denny's locations remain open on their full 24-hour schedule.

While holiday hours vary by store, most McDonald's locations are usually open on Thanksgiving, the company confirmed to FOX Business in an email. Many Starbucks locations are open for the holiday with reduced hours. Most Starbucks coffeehouses are open on Thanksgiving, often with reduced hours, according to its website. It is usually a morning-heavy day with people stopping in before they start cooking Thanksgiving dinner or heading to someone else's house.

Amazon Thanksgiving Grocery Delivery Options

A handful of pharmacies, grocers and restaurants will remain open for last-minute shoppers. Same-day grocery delivery services such as Amazon remain available on Thanksgiving Day, even as standard retail shipping stops. Amazon's 25-dollar Thanksgiving meal deal has sold out, but same-day grocery delivery remains an option for last-minute needs. The service allows customers to order food and essentials for delivery on the holiday.

Holiday travel is also affected by the closures. Taylor Riggs and aviation consultant Mike Boyd discussed holiday air travel tech disruptions and President Donald Trump's new Tiger Team assembled to help prevent further air traffic control outages. Duffy demands 50 billion dollars to overhaul the aging air traffic control system after a nationwide FAA shutdown. The discussion highlighted concerns about travel disruptions during the busy holiday period.

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P.F. Changs CEO Real Estate News

In other news, P.F. Chang's CEO discussed the restaurant chain's rapid turnaround. Real estate insiders predicted a massive AI cash wave hitting Florida, and Josh Altman reacted to the impact of the Anthropic IPO on real estate. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is mulling a major change as winds are now forecast to hit 60 mph.

The parade is a holiday tradition for many families across the country. Overall, Thanksgiving Day 2026 will see most major retailers, grocery stores, government offices and banks closed. Some restaurants, coffee shops and delivery services will remain open, but hours may be reduced.