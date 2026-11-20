Students in one Florida county officially start their Thanksgiving break today, Nov. 20.

A couple of counties have tacked on an extra day, starting the holiday today or extending it a day into Monday, Nov. 30. Several schools have been closed this week as heavy rain flooded roads and even entered homes.

Several people had to beThanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November. Will Florida students have to make up days lost due to heavy rain? Schools in several counties were closed for one to four days in early November due to historic rainfall. No makeup days have been announced for those days.

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Many of the districts that lost one day of school said no makeup days would be scheduled. More school closures have been happening this week as counties struggled with more heavy rain, flooded roads and rising waters. Whether the cumulative loss of school days due to the heavy rainfall this month will mean makeup days for students will be determined by each county.homepages for each Florida school district. The final decision is made by each county's school board.

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College algebra Cheryl McCloud is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network-Florida's service journalism Connect team. You can get all of Florida’s best content directly in your inbox each weekday day by signing up for the free newsletter, Florida TODAY, atOur editors independently choose our recommendations. Some content is produced with paid support from a third party, however our editorial decisions remain independent. If you buy through our links, the USA TODAY Network may earn a commission. Prices and availability may change.