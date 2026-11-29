The Thanksgiving box office collected over $220 million in five days, led by the R-rated comedy Hexed which earned $32 million, while smaller prestige films found niche audiences.

The theatrical landscape experienced a significant resurgence during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, with domestic box office receipts climbing past the $220 million mark. This performance demonstrates the enduring power of the holiday stretch to draw audiences back into cinemas for a diverse array of genres, ranging from major studio releases to intimate independent darlings.

Industry analysts tracked a robust turnout across various market segments, signaling that moviegoers were willing to spend on both blockbuster entertainment and specialized awards-season contenders. The total gross represents a healthy return for theaters, which rely heavily on this period to recoup losses accumulated during slower summer months or holiday periods where outdoor activities compete for attention.

Also read ‘The Hunger Games’ dominates Thanksgiving box office while Disney’s ‘Hexed’ starts slow

Hexed Dominates The Top Spot With $32 Million

The R-rated comedy Hexed claimed the number one position, generating an estimated $32 million over the five-day holiday frame. This strong debut established the film as the clear leader of the Thanksgiving stretch, outpacing competitors and securing a dominant share of the weekend revenue.

Hexed managed to attract a broad demographic, leveraging its comedic premise to draw crowds seeking lighthearted entertainment during the holiday break. The film's ability to perform well in its opening window suggests strong word-of-mouth momentum, which will be critical for sustaining its theatrical run in the coming weeks.

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Prestige Titles Find Niche Audiences And Awards Pathways

While blockbusters dominated the top spots, several prestige titles carved out profitable niches, positioning themselves for future awards recognition. Noah Baumbach's Sunrise On The Reaping earned $4.54 million over the five-day period, including a $1.6 million gross in its fourth week on 1,087 screens. This performance brings its cumulative total to $6.2 million, bolstered by a 98% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi's Japan International Feature Oscar entry premiered on two New York City screens, including the Film Forum and Film At Lincoln Center. The film earned $34,500 over its initial three days and $45,400 for the full five-day holiday frame. Neon plans a slow expansion through the holidays, with a wider release scheduled for January to align with Oscar nomination announcements on January 21.

Specialty Releases And International Films Expand Reach

Focus Features successfully expanded its title to 135 theaters, up from six locations, earning $500,000 over the three-day weekend and $750,000 over five days. This push pushed the film's cumulative total past the $1 million mark, driven by strong audience response among older female moviegoers. The film, starring Andrew Scott and directed by Simon Stone, will further expand to 500 theaters next weekend.

Another specialty title from Netflix launched in an exclusive Imax run across 252 locations, grossing $2.6 million over three days and $4.16 million over five days. Meanwhile, Amazon MGM's title reached 2,711 locations in its third week, earning $6.9 million over three days and $9.7 million over five days, bringing its cumulative total to $22.7 million and securing the number five spot for the weekend.

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Box Office Long Tail And Future Outlook

Stomped into its fourth week on 868 screens, earning $1.53 million and bringing its cumulative total to $57.9 million. Distributor GKids noted that the film has surpassed the reported lifetime gross of 2023's, indicating strong staying power for animated family features during the holiday season.

Smaller releases continued to find audiences in specific markets. A title continued its 35mm tour at The Alex Theatre in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.'s AFI Silver Theatre, earning $56,000 over the weekend and $70,000 for the five-day period. Another film held in New York and Los Angeles for two weeks earned an estimated $24,000 on four screens, accumulating $125,500 to date. These figures highlight the sustained interest in curated theatrical experiences outside of the mainstream multiplexes.