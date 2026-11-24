Theater owners are hoping for a Thanksgiving box office feast, with 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' poised to dominate over the holiday.

Thanksgiving Box Office: ‘Focker In-Law’ and Disney’s ‘Hexed’ Vie for No. 2 Behind ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Thanksgiving Box Office: ‘Focker In-Law’ and Disney’s ‘Hexed’ Vie for No. 2 Behind ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’” is poised to dominate over the holiday with projections of $80 million to $90 million between Wednesday and Sunday.

That’s after the dystopian prequel launched last weekend to $120 million, registering as the fifth-largest domestic debut of the year.

Also read The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping Box Office Surge

“Sunrise on the Reaping” will tower over two newcomers, Universal’s family comedy “Focker In-Law” and Disney’s animated “,” each of which land in roughly 3,500 theaters on Wednesday and are aiming for $40 million to $45 million over the five-day frame. Taylor Swift, a Brenda Lee Superfan, Presents the Star With 10x Platinum Plaque for 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree'Meanwhile, the Angel Studios biopic “Hershey,” about the foundation of the chocolate empire, is projecting a $6 million to $8 million start over four days and Netflix’s Brad Pitt-led “The Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” a sequel to Sony’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is targeting single digits from 250 Imax screens in North America.

This crop of offerings won’t establish a Thanksgiving box office benchmark, though cinema operators are encouraged by the range of offerings. .

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Thanksgiving 2024 was the holiday’s biggest on record with $422 million across all films, led by “Moana 2″ , “Wicked” and “Gladiator II” . Other top Turkey Days were 2018 with $315 million, fueled by “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “Creed II,” 2014 with $294 million, powered by “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” and 2025 with $293 million, boosted by “Zootopia 2” and “Wicked: For Good.

” “Hexed” cost above $200 million to produce, not including the many millions spent on global marketing efforts. Since theater owners keep roughly half of ticket sales, Disney needs “Hexed” to resonate outside of the U.S. — and through the holiday season — to justify the massive price tag.

While Disney’s animated sequels like “Moana 2” and “Zootopia 2” are among the biggest Thanksgiving releases of all time, the studio has struggled with original fare, such as 2024’s “Wish” and 2022’s “Strange World” . Word of mouth will factor into the box office longevity of “Hexed,” which follows a teen girl who discovers magical powers that take her from suburbia to Hexe, the world of witches.

“Focker-In-Law” was made for $90 million, a substantial budget given the reality that comedies are a theatrical rarity. However, the studios were willing to spend because the three prior films in the “Focker” universe were major box office winners.

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“Meet the Parents,” which debuted 26 years ago and starred Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro as mismatched in-laws Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes, generated $330 million worldwide and inspired two commercially successful sequels, 2004’s “Meet the Fockers” and 2010’s “Little Fockers” . In the original, Stiller plays a hapless nurse who endures all kinds of chaos when he’s introduced to his girlfriend’s family.

This time around, Stiller’s Greg Focker is the patriarch as his son brings home a new no-nonsense girlfriend, portrayed by Ariana Grande. If “Focker-In-Law” exceeds theatrical expectations, Grande could cement herself as queen of the Thanksgiving box office. This is her third consecutive Turkey Day release following 2024’s “Wicked” and 2025’s “Wicked: For Good.

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