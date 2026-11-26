Ditch the Pilgrims if you want the real story, and fast-forward to the late 1800s.

‘Thanksgiving Day in the Army – After Dinner, The Wish Bone,’ by Winslow Homer, appeared in Harper’s Weekly in 1964. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027. It is hard to imagine a more American holiday than Thanksgiving. Every year, elementary schoolers learn about the first celebration: that after surviving a terrible year, New England’s first European immigrants, the Pilgrims, invited their Indigenous neighbors to a feast in gratitude for their help and God’s providence.

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Children learn the story as if it were history – and as though Americans have commemorated Thanksgiving the same way ever since. The only existingregularly held fasts and feasts . On fast days, the community atoned for sins they believed they had committed. On feast days, they gave thanks to God.