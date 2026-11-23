A comprehensive guide to which major retailers and restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day 2026, including specific hours for Walmart, Whole Foods, and fast food chains.

Shoppers and diners across the United States can access essential retail and dining services on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Major chains including Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Kroger, and Dollar Tree have confirmed they will remain open to serve consumers seeking last-minute groceries or holiday supplies. This continued operation ensures that individuals hosting gatherings or visiting family have reliable options for purchasing necessary items during the holiday.

Major Retailer Operations on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart stores nationwide maintain their regular operating hours on Thanksgiving, providing extended access for shoppers compared to many other grocers. Whole Foods Market continues its standard schedule, offering fresh ingredients for holiday meals without interruption. Kroger operates on its normal business hours, allowing customers to pick up dinner essentials at their convenience. Dollar Tree also remains open, providing affordable supplies and gifts for those needing last-minute additions to their holiday preparations.

Also read Blade Runner 2099 Drops Full Season on Prime Video for Thanksgiving 2026 Binge

Other significant retail entities contribute to the available shopping landscape on this specific date. Aldi, Costco, Target, and Trader Joe's all provide specific operational details for the holiday, though hours may vary by location. Sam's Club, Home Depot, and Best Buy also offer guidance for shoppers looking for electronics, home goods, or bulk items. Walgreens provides pharmaceutical and general retail services, with hours that consumers should verify through their local branch or digital channels to ensure accurate timing.

Fast Food and Restaurant Availability

The dining sector remains active on Thursday, November 26, with several major chains open to serve holiday travelers and families. McDonald's and Waffle House operate with varying hours depending on the specific location, encouraging patrons to check their mobile applications for the most current opening and closing times. IHOP and Cracker Barrel also provide service, offering traditional breakfast and comfort food options for those who prefer dining out over cooking.

Advertisement

Additional restaurant chains provide specialized holiday menus or standard service on this day. Bob Evans operates from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., though local variations may apply. Denny's locations typically run a full 24-hour schedule, serving a Thanksgiving menu that includes complete turkey dinners with classic side dishes. Golden Corral opens most of its locations to offer a special holiday buffet alongside its regular offerings, while select Yard House locations provide a special holiday turkey menu alongside their standard full menu options.

Pharmacy and Grocery Schedule Changes

Not all retail and service providers maintain their standard schedules on Thanksgiving. Dollar General stores are reportedly open on Thanksgiving day, with most locations operating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., although consumers should verify hours as they vary by location. In contrast, Harris Teeter stores open at 6 a.m. but close early by 2 p.m. on this specific date.

Pharmacies within Harris Teeter locations are closed on Thanksgiving, which is an important consideration for consumers who may need medication or health-related supplies. The early closure of these specific grocery and pharmacy combinations means shoppers must plan ahead for medical needs. The variation in operating hours across different brands highlights the necessity of checking official sources before visiting.

Consumer Guidance and Verification

Retailers and restaurant businesses strongly encourage consumers to check their local websites or official apps for precise details before traveling. Hours vary significantly by location, meaning a store open in one city might be closed or operating on reduced hours in another. This discrepancy applies to everything from large supercenters like Walmart and Target to smaller regional chains and fast-food outlets.

Advertisement

Information for this operational guide was provided by Aldi, Costco, Target, Walmart, Trader Joe's, Sam's Club, Home Depot, Best Buy, Walgreens, Krispy Kreme, and various other company websites. Additional details were reported by FOX Local reporting from Washington, D.C. Consumers are advised to use these primary sources to confirm exact times, ensuring a smooth and stress-free Thanksgiving Day experience.