Thanksgiving 2026: How to cook, safely thaw a turkey, with recipes for beginners

How long does it take to cook a turkey? Stuffed or unstuffed? Butterball has your answers for Thanksgiving cooking success.

This year, Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 26. It's time to start thinking of how many people you will be feeding, and how to cook for them.

Roasting in an oven is one of the most popular ways to cook a turkey. It's simple, convenient and gives your turkey a classic flavor. We'll start with roasting a turkey, then scroll down for instructions on how to brine a turkey, roasting pre-cooked turkeys, boneless roasts, baking a turkey, and cooking whole turkey breasts. Whether you're a first-time cook or a seasoned pro, we've got answers to all of your questions.

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If you're using a convection oven, be sure to consult Butterball's adjusted cooking instructions. Consult your manufacturer's handbook for tips to use your specific oven. Roasting a whole turkey is easier than you think. Just follow these simple instructions for a fresh or thawed turkey:Place turkey breast side up on a flat rack in a shallow roasting pan 2 to 2 1/2 inches deep.

Turn the wings back to hold the neck skin in place. Brush or spray skin lightly with vegetable or cooking oil for best appearance. Insert an oven-safe meat thermometer deep into the lower part of the thigh without touching the bone. When the thigh is up to temperature, and if the turkey is stuffed, move the thermometer to the center of the stuffing.

When the turkey is about done, loosely cover breast and top of drumsticks with a piece of foil to prevent overcooking. Your turkey is done when the temperature is 180° F in the thigh and 165° F in the breast or stuffing. Lift turkey onto a platter and let stand for 15 minutes before carving.7-9 lbs. - 2 1/2-3 hrs.

/ 2 3/4-4 1/2 hrs.22-24 lbs. - 4-4 1/2 hrs. / 5-5 1/2 hrs. : If you don't have a rack, crunch aluminum foil into a coil or use vegetables like carrots to keep your turkey off the bottom of the pan.6-10 lbs.

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- 1 1/2 -2 hrs. / 1 3/4-2 1/2 hrs. Frozen stuffed turkeys go from freezer to oven without thawing. Just follow these simple instructions for a perfectly roasted turkey:Place turkey on flat rack in a shallow roasting pan, 2 to 2 1/2 inches deep.

Cover neck and exposed stuffing with foil to prevent over-browning. Place turkey in pre-heated oven. When turkey is about 3/4 done, loosely cover breast and top of drumsticks with a piece of foil to prevent overcooking. Begin checking the turkey for doneness about 30 minutes before the recommended cook time.

Lift turkey onto platter and let stand for 15 minutes before carving. Brining is similar to marinating, but is primarily focused on moistening the meat as opposed to adding flavor. Brining your turkey prior to cooking will help ensure you end up with a deliciously moist and flavor-packed turkey for your next gathering. The first step in the process is selecting your brine recipe.

Savory Turkey Brine made with Kikkoman Soy Sauce is a simple and versatile choice that works for any occasion. Once you've selected your brine you'll need to:The night before roasting, remove the giblets and turkey neck. Rinse the turkey inside and out. Prepare your brine.

Be sure to mix ingredients until all of the salt is dissolved. If your brine is heated, be sure to cool it to room temperature before brining. Place your turkey, breast down, in a large container made of food-grade plastic, stainless steel, glass, or a brining bag. Be sure the container will fit in your fridge.

Chicago-area father dies shortly after ICE's deportation process to Pakistan12 lbs. or less 8 to 12 hrs. Pre-cooked whole turkeys Fully cooked turkeys are an easy way to get a great tasting turkey on the table in less time. Follow these special directions for a delicious meal:Place thawed turkey, breast side up, on flat rack in shallow roasting pan 2 to 2 1/2 inches deep. Insert oven-safe meat thermometer deep into the thigh without touching the bone.

Begin checking the turkey for doneness about 30 minutes before the recommended cook time. Weight / Cook Time Baked / Cook Time Baked / Cook Time Smoked 10-16 lbs. - 1 3/4-2 1/4 hrs. / 2 3/4-3 3/4 hrs.

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/ 1 1/2-2 hrs. Remove whole breast from bag. Drain juices and pat dry with clean paper towels. Place breast, skin side up, on a flat roasting rack in a 2-inch deep roasting pan.

Do not add water to pan. Roast uncovered according to Cooking Schedule or until meat thermometer in thickest part of breast reaches 170° F. If breast is stuffed, center of stuffing should be 165° F.Before you remove the stuffing and carve, let your turkey breast stand for 15 minutes to allow the juices to set. Roast skin side down, uncovered, on a flat rack in a 2-inch deep open roasting pan at 325° F for the first hour.

Turn breast skin side up, and brush or spray skin lightly with vegetable or cooking oil for best appearance. Return to oven. Roast uncovered according to Cooking Schedule or until meat thermometer in thickest part of breast reaches 170° F. If breast is stuffed, center of stuffing should be 165° F.Weight / Cook Time / Cook Time Cooking in a Convection Oven 3-5 1/2 lbs. - 1 1/2 -2 hrs.

/ 1 3/4-2 1/2 hrs.22-24 lbs. - 3-3 1/2 hrs. / 3 3/4-4 1/4 hrs. For smaller groups that love that roasted turkey taste, try a boneless roast.

It's easier than ever with these directions:Remove outer plastic netting and packaging. Leave inner string netting on the roast. For easier net removal before serving, lift string netting and shift position on roast. Place roast, skin side up, on a flat roasting rack in 2-inch deep roasting pan.

Do not add water to pan. Roast uncovered according to Cooking Schedule or until meat thermometer in center of breast roast reaches 170° F and in center of turkey roast reaches 175° F.For easier net removal after roasting, wrap roast in foil and let stand 10 minutes. Remove netting and slice roast. Most people wind up with leftovers after the big Thanksgiving meal.

Butterball has some tips and recipes for that extra turkey. Place roast, skin side up, on a flat roasting rack in a 2-inch deep roasting pan. Do not add water to pan. Roast uncovered according to Cooking Schedule or until meat thermometer in center of breast roast reaches 170° F and in center of turkey roast reaches 175° F. For easier net removal after roasting, wrap roast in foil and let stand 10 minutes.

Remove netting and slice roast. Since you can't adjust the string netting when roasting from frozen, be sure to wrap the roast in foil after it comes out of the oven. Spatchcock, deep-frying, Turducken: 5 alternative ways to prepare Thanksgiving turkeyMorgan Park HS students to walk out after football team staff changes